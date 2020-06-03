Queen Elizabeth II celebrated an important milestone on Tuesday. The 94-year-old monarch completed the 67th anniversary of her coronation.

With this landmark occasion, the queen is the longest-reigning British monarch in history. Meanwhile, she remains the oldest living monarch and longest-reigning female head of the state.

Traditionally, the coronation ceremony is celebrated with full pomp and show. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, the celebration was cancelled. Nevertheless, Queen Elizabeth II is believed to have received one of the best gifts on her special day. According to People, one of the monarch's horses won a race.

For a few months, horseracing events, which happens to be the queen's favourite sport, were cancelled due to the global health crisis and subsequent lockdown. As the restrictions are easing out in the UK, horseracing competitions were also resumed on Monday. In an event, that took place in the Kempton course in Surrey, the queen's three-year-old horse, First Receiver emerged victorious in the race.

Horse riding and horseracing remain the queen's favourite hobby since she was young. Even at the age of 94, the queen reportedly goes for horse riding whenever she can. Unfortunately, she will be missing out on one of her favourite events Royal Ascot race, which usually happens in spring every year. However, this time, it will happen behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, on the queen's coronation anniversary, the royal family commemorated the occasion with a special post on its official Instagram account. They shared a portrait of the Queen from the day of her coronation that took place when she was 27-year-old. The young queen can be seen in her coronation dress and robe at the Westminster Abbey.

"Today marks the 67th ‪anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on 2 June 1953 in Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty was the thirty-ninth Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the setting for every Coronation since 1066," reads the caption on the picture.

In addition, the account posted Instagram stories with interesting facts from the Coronation day.