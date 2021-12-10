Palace aides are said to be keen on having Queen Elizabeth II appear in public in the next two weeks after she got the go signal from her doctors to resume her official duties.

The British monarch has mostly been spending her time indoors at her home in Windsor Castle, following her doctors' advice that she perform light duties from her desk only. In the days since she was told to rest for two weeks after an overnight stay in the hospital, she has mostly held audiences behind palace walls.

Buckingham Palace has been updating royal fans of the queen's engagements through photos shared on its official Twitter page. But she may step out in public again ahead of the family's annual Christmas gathering at her Norfolk estate. It has been a tradition for the British royals to spend Christmas at Sandringham.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II 'feeling far better'; ready to host Christmas at Sandringham

According to the Daily Mail, palace aides are exploring options to have Queen Elizabeth II greet the public over the next two weeks to extend her holiday greetings. While there is no definite date yet on when this will happen, it is said the plan comes after her doctors allowed her to hold her annual private pre-Christmas party for extended family members. She usually hosts it at Buckingham Palace but this time it will be at Windsor Castle.

The hope is that the 95-year old will be well enough to join a short public engagement in the castle grounds. Seeing her in public again would reportedly be a "small shot of joy" amid this difficult year. A source told the publication, "It won't be a normal Christmas, but like many families around the country, it will be as normal as it can get."

Queen Elizabeth II was last seen in public on Oct. 19 during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. Since then she had to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland and pulled out of several engagements including the COP26 climate change summit in Scotland and the Festival of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. But she attended the joint christening of Princess Eugenie's son August and Zara Tindall's son Lucas in November at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park, Berkshire.