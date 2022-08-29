Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly left infuriated after Meghan Markle slammed royal protocols in the first episode of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex premiered her podcast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to mixed reviews. There were those who praised it and called it enlightening, while others including the British royal family, were said to have been left aghast.

A source claimed that the 96-year-old British monarch was furious when the 41-year-old accused the royals of "stifling" her during her active days as a senior royal.

"The Queen and her family are, rightly, very frustrated by this narrative that the family stifled Meghan as a woman," the insider told New Idea.

The source added, "Nothing could be further from the truth. She was welcomed warmly and given all the support in the world before she decided she didn't want it any more."

In the first episode of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her trip to South Africa with Prince Harry. They had brought their son Archie and his nanny Lauren along. She recalled a fire incident in the room where the then four-month-old was supposed to take his nap.

Thankfully, at the time, Lauren had taken the baby downstairs to grab some snacks. No one was harmed, but according to Meghan Markle, the incident left everyone in shock and in tears.

But it was her comment about having to do one official visit after the incident that allegedly angered Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex took a veiled swipe at royal protocols when she said that she and Prince Harry had to leave Archie because they could not cancel their scheduled engagement.

It is said that Queen Elizabeth II wishes that Meghan Markle "would just stop with the false narrative." The source alleged, "The Queen finds the whole thing tiresome, and if Meghan and Harry visit with her when they're in the UK in a couple of weeks, you can bet she'll sit them down for a good talking to."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the U.K. on Sept. 5 to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester. They will also be in London for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly asked to meet with Queen Elizabeth II during their stay in the country, but she rejected his request.