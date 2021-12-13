Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be joining the royals for Christmas but Queen Elizabeth II will still somehow find a way to include them in the celebrations.

The British monarch is willing to set aside her alleged rift with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the festive season. Royal commentator Neil Sean said that she still considers the couple family. As such, they will still be part of the exchanging of gifts albeit it will not be done personally.

"There will be some gifts but it will be very formal," he said on his YouTube channel. He claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive "a gift from the Queen" because "she's far too gracious to be childish to not include them in the gift package."

The royal expert shared his sadness at the thought that the couple will be exchanging gifts with the 95-year old "at a distance." He called it "rather sad given that the Queen is 70 years on the throne and having to deal with some of the toughest decisions in her working and personal life."

Sean's comments come following reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William will also be sending gifts across the pond to the couple. But the Christmas presents will be for the children, Archie and Lilibet. It is said to be tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to give gifts during Christmas to family members, even extended ones, especially to children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly spend Christmas at their home in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. They will not be joining the royals amid rumours of a rift between the families.

This is expected to make Queen Elizabeth II sad especially since it will be the first Christmas gathering without Prince Philip. She would also need her family by her side following a series of health scares.

Royal commentator Gwen Flamberg urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. for Christmas as it would mean a lot for Queen Elizabeth II especially her Christmas bunch, which is "always a very big deal." She urged the couple to spend "ample time together" with her majesty before it is too late.