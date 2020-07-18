Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first official engagement since lockdown. She knighted Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle in a special investiture ceremony, just hours after attending her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's secret wedding on Friday. In a sweet gesture, the British monarch thanked the fundraising hero Captain Tom Moore for his incredible work.

"Thank you so much. An amazing amount of money you raised. A hundred is a great age. Anyway it's a nice day. Best of luck to you," said Queen Elizabeth II handing the World War II veteran his well-deserved medal. The 100-year-old became a national hero during the coronavirus pandemic when he raised a record amount of £33 million by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame.

His fundraiser touched the hearts of Britons and inspired people across the world. This led prime minister Boris Johnson to nominate Moore for the award.

In April, #WW2 veteran, Captain Sir Tom Moore embarked on 100 laps of his garden with the aim to raise £1,000 for @NHSCharities. @captaintommoore has now raised over £32 million for the #NHS, and inspired so many people along the way.

Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore!



Today The Queen conferred the Honour of Knighthood on @captaintommoore at an Investiture at #WindsorCastle.

The special investiture ceremony took place outside, in the garden of Windsor Castle to lower the risk of coronavirus. The sword used by the monarch for the ceremony belonged to her father, George VI. The queen presented Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor. All investiture ceremonies have been postponed because of the coronavirus, and her in-person engagements.

Captain Sir Tom Moore stands proudly with his family in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, following his Investiture ceremony.



Congratulations @captaintommoore

After bestowing upon him knighthood, the queen chatted with Captain Moore's family too. During her conversation with Moore, she shared her joy on her granddaughter's wedding, according to Daily Mail. "My granddaughter got married this morning both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice," she said.

Just before the ceremony, the queen attended the wedding of Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, on Friday morning. She and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were among a small group of close family and friends who attended the intimate ceremony.

After the wedding, she returned to Windsor Castle to present Captain Moore with his knighthood. Speaking about his knighthood, Sir Tom tweeted: "I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me."