Coronavirus outbreak has confined many of us to our homes in order to prevent further spread. However, these restrictive measures are considered to have psychological complications, particularly for children. Therefore, in the UK, the head of the state Queen Elizabeth II launched a new initiative for children to enjoy at home.

The announcement was made on Twitter on Monday via the queen's social media account The Royal Family. The initiative allows children to participate in fun and creative activities that will keep them busy at home. Every Monday, a new theme or a new idea will be announced for children to design at home. It comes with a worksheet that can be downloaded easily.

For this week, the young followers of the queen are urged to create their own investiture medal, the kinds that the queen gives away to people for their bravery, special achievements, and services to the country. These medals are given to awardees in person by the queen in a special ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

"Every Monday, we'll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home. BooksArtist palette. Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCT's worksheet here," reads the post on the Royal Family Twitter account.

Every Monday, weâ€™ll be sharing fun activities and learning resources for your children to enjoy at home. ðŸ“šðŸŽ¨



Today, why not design your own #Investiture medal? Download @RCTâ€™s worksheet here: https://t.co/hK5kpsnA9I pic.twitter.com/TJTdUA54Jr March 30, 2020

The post comes with a picture of an investiture medal that can be used to colour and be modified by children participating in the activities.

They can create their own medal by downloading the template. At the Royal Collection Trust page, the official page for the activity, participants are informed that the palace organises around 20 of these ceremonies each year, at the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace. Some others take place at Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle, or in the Great Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The initiative is launched days after the queen was shifted to Windsor Castle in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Since Buckingham Palace is the hub of royal activities, it was advised by the UK government that the queen and her husband go into self-isolation until the pandemic is controlled.