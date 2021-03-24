Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to the healthcare workers at St. Bartholomew's Hospital where her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip underwent surgery earlier this month.

The British monarch sent a touching note and a bouquet of flowers to show her gratitude to the medical staff working in the London hospital. In the note, she sympathised with those who have lost loved ones amid the pandemic. She also shared her hope for a brighter future.

"As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year," Queen Elizabeth II wrote in the letter dated March 23 and with her name "Elizabeth R."

Buckingham Palace on its official Twitter page shared a photo of the letter along with a photo of a Marie Curie UK nurse observing "a minute of silence at St. Bartholomew's Hospital to remember all those who have died and lost loved ones in the past year." The silence is part of the National Day of Reflection initiated by the Marie Curie charity to mark a year since the U.K. went on lockdown.

The bouquet of flowers is now on display in the atrium of Bartholomew's Hospital for staff and patients to admire. The lovely arrangement consists of a variety of flowers including tulips, ranunculus, iris, and mixed narcissi or mini narcissi.

Aside from Queen Elizabeth II, other senior members of the Royal Family also took part in the National Day of Reflection. Charles, Prince of Wales, who is a patron of Marie Curie UK, also shared a video message in which he thanked the NHS workers and remembered those who departed amid the pandemic.

Likewise, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, visited Westminster Abbey and lit candles for those who died from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Prince Philip was treated at St. Bartholomew's Hospital. He underwent successful surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and discharged on March 16. He is now recuperating at home in Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II.