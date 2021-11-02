Queen Elizabeth II remembered Prince Philip's passion for helping the planet in her speech at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday.

The 95-year old may have cancelled her public engagements and has been on medical leave for two weeks, but she still managed to address world leaders at the COP26 summit via video message. The attendees present at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum heard her pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99.

The British monarch recorded her speech last Friday in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, according to Town & Country. In it, she remembered her "dear late husband" who was passionate about protecting the planet.

"I am delighted to welcome you all to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference; and it is perhaps fitting that you have come together in Glasgow, once a heartland of the industrial revolution, but now a place to address climate change," Queen Elizabeth began her message.

"This is a duty I am especially happy to discharge, as the impact on the environment of human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh," she continued and then praised Prince Charles and Prince William for continuing the Duke of Edinburgh's work in raising awareness about climate change.

"I, for one, hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment, and achieve true statesmanship.”



The Queen has delivered a video message to mark the start of #COP26 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 1, 2021

"It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them," the British monarch said.

She continued, "In the coming days, the world has the chance to join in the shared objective of creating a safer, stabler future for our people and for the planet on which we depend. None of us underestimates the challenges ahead."

Queen Elizabeth II reminded that "when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope." She urged everyone to work together "to solve the most insurmountable problems and to triumph over the greatest of adversities." She also encouraged leaders to "rise above the politics of the moment" and "achieve true statesmanship." She ended her speech at the COP26 summit with a reminder that the younger generation will benefit from the joint efforts as she said, "the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: none of us will live forever."