Queen Elizabeth II who is known to write her annual Christmas speech is reportedly facing a writer's block this year. The 93-year-old monarch highlights the achievements and accomplishments of her family from the past year in her speech. But, this time around, with scandals rocking Buckingham Palace, she is unsure of what to write.

The nonagenarian royal's Christmas speech is in the first draft stage due to elections. "But it probably hasn't been the easiest speech to write. It has been a very different time behind the scenes, and morale is at a bit of a low," a source said speaking to Vanity Fair on Thursday.

The annual Christmas speech is a royal tradition that dates back to the queen's grandfather King George V. It is also something that she takes very seriously as her opportunity to address the nation, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, Sally Bedell Smith, the monarch's biographer told Daily Mail that she will now lean on her son Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne. The author added that Elizabeth admires her 71-year-old son and the two have been "closer than ever."

The queen will most likely speak about the happier moments from the year, including the birth of her eighth great-grandchild, Archie Harrison and Prince Beatrice's engagement.

The British monarchy was rocked by a scandal surrounding Prince Andrew. The 59-year-old's relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was questioned. Besides, the latter's sex slave Virginia Roberts accused the royal of having sex with her on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, the first being when she was 17. The Duke of York later stepped down from royal duties.

"I feel a bit sad that at this stage in her life... the queen can never relax her hands on the reins of the monarchy and completely trust the younger generation to carry on," said Leslie Carroll, royal expert and author of "Royal Pains: A Rogues' Gallery of Brats, Brutes, and Bad Seeds. She was speaking to Fox News.

"[She] is said to be 'disappointed' by Andrew... He's always been a wild one, but he went off the rails by associating with Epstein, to begin with. The queen will continue to 'neither complain nor explain' because she was raised to do so; and with 'duty first' as a core belief," Carroll added.

In related news, the Windsor Castle has been decked up with more than 20,000 fairy lights and a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree in St George's Hall, Hello reports. The huge tree has been decorated with velvet and gold decorations to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. This was announced on the royal family's official Instagram on Friday.