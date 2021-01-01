Queen Elizabeth II sent a message of hope on the new year, and also shared some heartfelt pictures from the year 2020.

Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, shared a series of pictures on its social media accounts that were taken in the year 2020. The pictures were accompanied by a message from the British monarch, who assured her fans that "we will meet again" after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again...Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year," the message read. The monarch had said the same words in her address to the nation in early April.

The first picture shared in the social media posts showed the queen with the Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of 73 years, on the day of their wedding anniversary in 2020. The royal couple is seen broadly smiling as they read a card given to them by their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The second picture was of the iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle, which was turned blue twice last year to express gratitude to the National Health Service staff for their "vital work during the pandemic." The queen and Prince Philip spent most of the last year at the castle in Berkshire, except for a brief visit to the Balmoral estate in Scotland for their annual summer vacation.

The third picture was that of a billboard carrying a picture of the queen along with a quotation from her rare televised address to the nation which she gave in April, weeks after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The billboard was displayed at Piccadilly Circus in London in April.

The fourth picture showed the queen knighting Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle for his extraordinary fundraising efforts. The investiture held in July was one of the rare events attended physically by the queen, who falls in the high-risk group for COVID-19 at the age of 94. Captain Moore is also in the same group at the age of 100 and will be among the first ones to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine this year.