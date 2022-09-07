Queen Elizabeth II sparks fresh health concern with worrying appearance at Balmoral
The 96-year-old showed a large bruise on her hand during her meeting with new U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
A photo of Queen Elizabeth II taken during her meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has netizens expressing their concerns over Her Majesty's health.
The 96-year-old is reportedly still battling mobility issues. As such, she was not able to return to her residence at Windsor Castle to officially appoint the minister. She had to stay at Balmoral where the meeting took place instead.
There is no video to document the moment but the Twitter page of the Royal Family shared a picture with the public. In it, a frail-looking Queen Elizabeth II can be seen holding onto a walking stick to steady herself while she held her hand out to Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," reads the caption that accompanied the picture.
Queen Elizabeth II appeared happy as she beamed at her guest. But despite the smile on her face, netizens were still left concerned after they saw the obvious purple patch of skin on her outstretched hand, which they believed to be a bruise.
"That's quite a bruise on her hand, the poor lady. I really hope she is well and in good spirits," one Twitter user commented.
Another chimed in, "Her Majesty's right hand looks darker than it should be. I hope it's nothing serious and the Queen is doing well!"
However, one reasoned, "Elderly people bruise very easily, but does look rather nasty, bless you, Your Majesty."
On the other hand, there were those who thought that Queen Elizabeth II looked well. One user tweeted, "Great to see the Queen in good shape. Hope she's fine. It's time for William and Kate to take over. Charles does not necessarily have to come to the crown." Another wrote, "Great to see the Queen in good shape. Hope she's fine."
Meanwhile, others encouraged Queen Elizabeth II to abdicate or retire given her age and her frail health. They suggested that she let Prince Charles step in now while he is still in his 70s and able to perform his royal duties. It is not yet known when Her Majesty will return to Windsor.
