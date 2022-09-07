A photo of Queen Elizabeth II taken during her meeting with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has netizens expressing their concerns over Her Majesty's health.

The 96-year-old is reportedly still battling mobility issues. As such, she was not able to return to her residence at Windsor Castle to officially appoint the minister. She had to stay at Balmoral where the meeting took place instead.

There is no video to document the moment but the Twitter page of the Royal Family shared a picture with the public. In it, a frail-looking Queen Elizabeth II can be seen holding onto a walking stick to steady herself while she held her hand out to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II to miss Highland Games event

"The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," reads the caption that accompanied the picture.

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.



Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II appeared happy as she beamed at her guest. But despite the smile on her face, netizens were still left concerned after they saw the obvious purple patch of skin on her outstretched hand, which they believed to be a bruise.

"That's quite a bruise on her hand, the poor lady. I really hope she is well and in good spirits," one Twitter user commented.

Another chimed in, "Her Majesty's right hand looks darker than it should be. I hope it's nothing serious and the Queen is doing well!"

However, one reasoned, "Elderly people bruise very easily, but does look rather nasty, bless you, Your Majesty."

Has she had to show Andrew the back of her hand?! Nasty looking bruise that but no, seriously, hope the Queen is well and indeed all the Royal Family are! #GBTQ 🇬🇧 — Dan Harvey (@DanHarvey74) September 6, 2022

On the other hand, there were those who thought that Queen Elizabeth II looked well. One user tweeted, "Great to see the Queen in good shape. Hope she's fine. It's time for William and Kate to take over. Charles does not necessarily have to come to the crown." Another wrote, "Great to see the Queen in good shape. Hope she's fine."

Meanwhile, others encouraged Queen Elizabeth II to abdicate or retire given her age and her frail health. They suggested that she let Prince Charles step in now while he is still in his 70s and able to perform his royal duties. It is not yet known when Her Majesty will return to Windsor.