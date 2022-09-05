Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly left Queen Elizabeth II anxious over their continued bashing of the British royals. It is said that they are not doing anything to help Her Majesty's frail health.

The 96-year-old British monarch is believed to be disappointed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over how they have been behaving after Megxit. They continue to talk about the life that they willingly left behind in interviews, much to the royals' chagrin.

Meghan Markle, for one, had recently shared details about her former royal life in her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify and in an interview with The Cut. She had, as what royal commentators described, "complained" about her privileged life.

The former "Suits" actress allegedly continues to shame the British monarchy with her "truth bombs." She has reportedly left Queen Elizabeth II "on tenterhooks all the time."

"It is hard to see how what they're doing would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public," the source told OK! magazine.

The insider added that Queen Elizabeth II "doesn't want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be." It is said that the anxiety definitely "will take its toll" on the monarch, who has been having health problems as of late.

There have been questions about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will see Queen Elizabeth II while they are in the U.K. this week for some charity visits. A palace insider told New Idea magazine that despite fraught relationships, the Duke of Sussex "would drop everything" if his grandmother was to summon him.

"Harry has not been at the top of the Queen's Christmas card list for a couple of years now, but at the end of the day, he is still her grandson and she loves him," the source said adding, "If her health is declining in a way that suggests the family should gather, there is no question about it – she would want Harry to be there."

The insiders' claims came following reports that Queen Elizabeth II will be extending her stay at Balmoral due to problems with her mobility. She was initially expected to be at Windsor Castle by Sept. 5 so she can appoint the new U.K. prime minister on Sept. 6. Instead, the politician will travel to her Scottish estate. It is not known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pay her a visit during their free time.