It is said that Queen Elizabeth II wanted Meghan Markle to fix her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and that she encouraged her to talk to him.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl shared that Her Majesty saw "how damaging the situation was" between the Duchess of Sussex and her dad. She said the Queen "did speak to Meghan about it and tried to encourage her to talk to Thomas."

The author, who wrote "The New Royals," told Page Six that Queen Elizabeth II felt "the whole thing was quite badly handled with Thomas Markle and if it had been done differently, it would have come out better."

Nicholl's revelations coincide with what author Tom Bower wrote in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors." In it, he claimed that Queen Elizabeth II urged the former "Suits" star to fly to America to reconcile with Thomas Sr.

But she allegedly refused over concerns that it would only cause "a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family." Prince Harry reportedly also explained to King Charles III, that Meghan Markle refused to call her father over suspicions that he was not in possession of his phone and that his "email account was compromised."

To this day, the Duchess of Sussex has not spoken or reunited with Thomas Sr. despite repeated attempts from his end through TV interviews to get her to talk to him and see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. They have been estranged since the royal wedding in May 2018.

The former Hollywood lighting director was set to walk his daughter down the aisle but he staged paparazzi shots ahead of the ceremony and lied about it when she confronted him. King Charles II ended up being her escort.

The last time Meghan Markle spoke about her father was during the Oprah interview in 2021 when she admitted the betrayal she felt over his lies. It is said that Prince Harry has not met Thomas Sr. because he did not personally ask for his permission to marry his daughter.