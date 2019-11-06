The United Kingdom has been the first country in the world to ban fur farms on ethical grounds. Queen Elizabeth II has decided to set an example for her subjects by going fur-free. While she will be keeping previously acquired fur products, she will now only add clothes with faux fur instead of real animal fur to her wardrobe. The animal-friendly move is a welcome relief to animal rights activists who have been trying to get celebrities to reduce their use of fur.

While fur farming is banned in the UK, there is no ban on the import of fur. Clothing brands source fur from countries like China, Finland and Poland. Irrespective of how "ethical" fur farms claim to be, they have been termed as "dismal, often filthy places" by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Animals are held in small cages, often for their entire lives before being killed for their fur.

In 2000, England and Wales banned fur farming. In 2002, Scotland and Northern Ireland followed suit.

Angela Kelly, the Queen's official dresser, revealed the Queen's new fashion choice in her memoir. Kelly's "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe," revealed a number of royal fashion secrets.

Kelly revealed that when visiting cold countries, the Queen will be wearing clothes that have faux fur instead of real animal fur. Good quality faux fur works just as well as animal fur to provide warmth to the wearer.

Kelly pointed out that while most of the Queen's old fur clothing will remain as is, some items would have the fur replaced. The coat the Queen wore to Slovakia in 2008 has had the mink fur trim removed.

According to The Standard, PETA celebrates the choice made by the powerful world leader. PETA claims that 95% of British people refuse to wear fur. The Queen is setting an example to those who still think fur is a fashion statement.

Sky News shared the executive director of Humane Society International/UK, Claire Bass' statement that the Queen's decision shows that "fur is firmly out of fashion."

The Queen's closet may still house the iconic purple fur coronation cape, but new clothing worn by the state-head will be cruelty-free.