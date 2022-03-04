Princess Margaret would have taken a liking to Meghan Marke because of their shared experiences.

Royal biographer Tom Quinn said the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II would have adored the Duchess of Sussex. He said she would have "loved" her because they "come from the same mould."

"In fact, I think Margaret would have thought that she had helped move the royal family forward to a position where they were prepared to allow Meghan to marry into the family. Because, you know, as you know, as the world knows, Margaret wasn't allowed to marry someone because he was divorced," he said during an interview on the "To Di For Daily" podcast.

Meghan Markle was a divorcee when she married Prince Harry in May 2018. She was first married to American film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Quinn said that had it not been for Princess Margaret, then Prince William and Prince Harry would not have been permitted to marry commoners, least of all a divorcee.

"The British public, to the amazement of the establishment, they all sided with Margaret and said, 'You know, not allowing her to marry someone just because he's divorced is ridiculous, it's medieval.' And so she got so much sympathy for that," he explained adding that the late royal helped modernise The Firm.

He added, "So that's why we were able to have Kate. Kate would never have been accepted in the royal family in the 1950s or 60s. And Meghan, certainly not." Quinn said that Princess Margaret "would have been delighted to see her tragedy turned, in a sense into a triumph" for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but especially for the latter because she was not even British.

Aside from Meghan Markle, Princess Margaret would probably have also helped Prince Harry decide on his future prior to Megxit. She also nearly gave up her royal titles so she can be with Peter Townsend.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said Prince Harry "has something of his rebel aunt about him" because he walked away." But unlike the Duke of Sussex who abandoned his royal duties, Princess Margaret eventually decided to return to her royal life.