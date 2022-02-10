Princess Margaret would have approved of Prince Harry's decision to leave his royal duties, but she would never have backed Meghan Markle to be his wife.

If Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister was alive today, she would have supported the Duke of Sussex's decision to leave his royal status. That is because she too at some point left her family to be with the man she loved.

"Perhaps Harry has something of his rebel great aunt about him because he walked away," BBC royal corresponded Jennie Bond told OK! magazine. She described the royal as "so gregarious and wilful" who "nearly gave up her rights of succession to be with Peter Townsend (a divorced man)."

However, Princess Margaret eventually decided she preferred Royal Life. Bond said, "I wonder if she regretted walking away from the love of her life."

The royal commentator also sympathised with Prince Harry's struggle living in the shadow of his brother, Prince William. She said "being a spare is the most difficult position. Margaret would've supported Harry because Royal life is relentless, even in their roles."

She added, "If you sacrifice domestic bliss for that it probably seems pointless. She would have had some wise counsel for him."

Bond also talked about how Princess Margaret would have viewed Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. She drew comparisons between the two women and said the late royal "was the Diana of her day" because she "was extraordinarily beautiful."

The princess, also known as Countess of Townsend, was also "viewed by the paparazzi just the way that Diana was, and to an extent Meghan was." But she would not have nice things to say about the former "Suits" star.

"What would she have thought of Meghan? I'm not sure she would've approved, actually," Bond claimed and added, "Margaret was more royal than anyone. She was great fun but quite hard to handle."

Bond claimed that Princess Margaret "was very snobbish" and might have thought of the Duchess of Sussex as "not good enough." But she would not have gone on TV to bash the royal family, just like what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.