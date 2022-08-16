Queen Elizabeth II is believed to be worried that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are risking the safety of their children, Archie and Lilibet, in the U.S.A. amid reports of security threats at their Montecito mansion.

The British monarch has reportedly extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but not for the purpose of smoothing out alleged tension, but for the sake of her great-grandchildren.

A source told New Idea that the 86-year-old was especially "horrified" to learn that the children are still not safe at their well-guarded home in Santa Barbara, California. She was reportedly shocked to learn that the family has had six security scares in the past 14 months and these allegedly all occurred while they were at home.

The insider claimed that Queen Elizabeth II wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to think about how their move to the U.S.A. could potentially harm Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, especially when it comes to their safety.

"Despite it all, Harry is still her grandson and her number one concern is his safety. Her Majesty is stunned to learn that they insist on continuing to live in America when their security is quite clearly under threat – she wants them to think of how this might be affecting the children," the source said.

It is said that the British monarch has extended an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring their children to her Scottish estate for a vacation. "It's clear that in America, the Sussexes arent's safe."

As such, Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly "willing to put all their unresolved issues aside and bring them home to Balmoral for a little break." The source said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "seem reluctant" but Her Majesty is "urging them to take up her offer." The Queen "hopes that having the Sussexes under her roof will be beneficial and give them all a chance to sort out their drama."

The insider's claim came after reports that Queen Elizabeth II invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring Archie and Lilibet for a summer at Balmoral. However, other sources said that there was no such invite. The couple is scheduled to return to the U.K. in September not for a vacation but to visit charities close to their hearts.