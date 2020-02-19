Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is celebrated as one of the most fashionable royals, and she stayed true to the expectations once again when she joined her husband King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam for a seminar on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old cut out an elegant figure in a light burgundy dress for the seminar, but what stole the spotlight was the statement headpiece, that featured a stunning array of patterned feathers.

Apart from the headpiece, the mother-of-three accessorised her long-sleeved shift dress with dangling earrings, two gold bracelets, and an oversize glittering ring. She paired her outfit with suede slingback heels, brown leather gloves, and a matching clutch bag. She kept her makeup natural with a light dose of mascara, a thin layer of bronze over her cheeks, and bold pink lipstick, and tucked her blonde hair behind the headpiece.

Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander looked dapper in a navy suit and patterned burnt orange tie at the seminar held to discuss the joint future of the Netherlands with Indonesia, ahead of the couple's upcoming state visit to the country, reports Mail Online.

The appearance comes days after a Dutch man was sentenced to 40 hours of community service for insulting Maxima in front of police officers last October, despite warnings that insulting the queen is illegal. The 63-year-old man was out with a group of friends when he went on an angry rant and called Maxima "daughter of a murderer," and a "cancer w****" among other names. At the time of the offence, the man was on probation for a similar crime.

Late Jorge Horacio Zorreguieta, Maxima's father, was a member of the Argentine junta and served as Minister of Agriculture in the 1976-83 military dictatorship of General Jorge Rafael Videla in Argentina.

Willem-Alexander who became the king of the Netherlands in 2013 following his mother Beatrix's abdication, tied the knot with Maxima, a native of Argentina, in February 2002. Willem and Maxima are parents to three daughters- Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12. Their eldest daughter Catharina-Amalia is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne.