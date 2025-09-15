British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan once again sparked outrage during their Amsterdam show at Club Paradiso, just days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In footage widely circulated online, frontman Bobby Vylan (real name Pascal Robinson-Foster) told the cheering crowd, 'I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of shit of a human being. The pronouns was/were. If you talk s**t, you will get banged. Rest in piss, Charlie Kirk, you piece of s**t.'

The remarks immediately ignited backlash, with critics accusing the band of celebrating Kirk's killing. Kirk, a Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Cancelled Gigs and Backlash Intensify

Bob Vylan's Amsterdam comments have further escalated the backlash surrounding the duo. Following the controversial performance at Paradiso, their scheduled show on September 16 at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg was cancelled. The venue stated that the performer's recent remarks 'go too far' and no longer fall within the scope of what they can offer a platform.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, Bob Vylan sparked outrage at Glastonbury by chanting 'Death to the IDF' onstage, which led to a police investigation in the UK and the revocation of their U.S. visas, preventing a planned North American tour.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie later described the live broadcast of the performance as a 'very significant mistake.'

Despite the controversies, venues and festival organisers have emphasised that the duo's statements were made in the context of punk and political expression. However, many argue that their rhetoric has crossed the line. Club Paradiso highlighted that while the artist's anger about violence in Gaza is understandable, calls for violence, even in performance, can't be ignored.

Internet Divided: Free Expression or Dangerous Extremism?

After the Amsterdam incident, Bob Vylan uploaded a video clarifying that he did not celebrate Charlie Kirk's death and explaining his intentions on stage.

The post sparked a flurry of reactions across social media, highlighting the polarising nature of the band's political commentary. Some fans expressed support, praising the duo for speaking out against violence and maintaining their punk ethos, with comments like 'Whatever you said was earned. This video ain't even necessary, love' and '✊🏽🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸' reflecting solidarity.

However, criticism dominated much of the conversation. Many accused Bob Vylan of dishonesty or poor judgment, with comments reading, 'We saw the video, why are you lying though?' and 'Time to get a day job 😂 we all saw the video. Save your breath, lying doesn't look good on you 🤡🤡🤡.'

Others underscored the ethical implications, warning that speaking ill of the dead risks normalising political violence. The comment threads reveal a clash between artistic expression and moral accountability, illustrating the broader debate over punk's confrontational style in today's hyper-polarised political climate.

Who Are Bob Vylan?

The controversy surrounding Bob Vylan has brought newfound attention to the British punk-rap duo, who have long built their reputation on politically charged music and confrontational performances.

Formed in 2017 in Ipswich, the duo consists of frontman Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan, both of whom deliberately use pseudonyms to maintain privacy in an age they describe as a surveillance state. Their music blends punk, grime, and hardcore with rap, often tackling issues like systemic racism, social inequality, and political corruption.

Bobby Vylan has been politically active since his teens, attending pro-Palestinian demonstrations at just 15, a commitment that continues to inform much of the duo's work.

Meanwhile, Bobbie Vylan, a Londoner, handles drums while the duo releases music through their independent label, Ghost Theatre, staying true to a DIY ethos. Their albums, including Humble as the Sun (2024), have gained critical acclaim and chart success, cementing them as a distinctive voice in the UK's underground music scene.

Furthermore, Bob Vylan's trajectory is now clouded. Once hailed as punk's rising voices, the duo is now at risk of becoming better known for outrage than music.

Whether this controversy cements them as counterculture icons or sidelines them as toxic figures depends largely on how fans and the industry respond in the coming weeks.