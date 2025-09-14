Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade has been forced into damage control after sparking outrage with a shocking on-air comment suggesting homeless and mentally ill people should be given lethal injections.

The remark came during a Fox & Friends segment earlier this week while covering the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kilmeade later admitted his words were 'extremely callous' and apologised, but critics say the damage is already done.

What Kilmeade Said on Air

Co-hosting alongside Lawrence Jones, Kilmeade weighed in on the brutal killing of Zarutska, who was allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a history of mental illness.

In the heated discussion, Kilmeade crossed a line. 'Give them involuntary lethal injections,' he said. 'Just kill them.'

The remarks landed with a thud. Viewers immediately took to social media to condemn the anchor, accusing him of dehumanising vulnerable people and fuelling stigma against those struggling with homelessness and mental illness.

Some also questioned how his comments squared with his religious values, igniting a wider online firestorm.

The Apology

After the backlash reached fever pitch, Fox News Media PR furnished IBTimes UK with Kilmeade's apology, including a video statement. In it, the veteran host admitted he had gone too far.

'In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalising or jailing such people so they cannot attack again,' he said.

'During that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologise for that extremely callous remark.'

Kilmeade insisted his comments did not reflect his views on homelessness or mental illness more broadly.

'I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,' he added.

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6379403917112

Backlash and Public Debate

Despite the apology, criticism shows no sign of slowing. Advocacy groups for the homeless and mental health organisations blasted the remarks as reckless and harmful.

Viewers flooded social media with anger, warning that such rhetoric risks deepening the stigma around some of America's most vulnerable populations.

Others saw the controversy as a symptom of a bigger problem in broadcast media: the way public safety debates are too often reduced to extreme, sensational soundbites.

A handful of defenders argued that Kilmeade's anger stemmed from the shocking crime being discussed. But for many, his words underscored how easily marginalised communities can be scapegoated in the name of outrage.

A Familiar Pattern of Scrutiny

This is not the first time Kilmeade has made headlines for controversial remarks. As one of the most recognisable faces on Fox News, his words carry weight and draw intense scrutiny. The latest incident again highlights the tightrope public figures walk when tackling sensitive issues live on air.

The debate comes as the US continues to wrestle with a homelessness crisis and widespread gaps in mental health care.

Policymakers, activists, and communities remain locked in arguments over how to protect public safety while ensuring compassion and support for those at risk.

Kilmeade's apology may calm some critics, but for many, the question remains: was it sincere accountability, or simply too late the hero?