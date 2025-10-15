After Dylan Efron's heart-warming Dancing With the Stars performance dedicated to his younger sister Olivia, fans have turned their attention to the wider Efron family.

From Hollywood fame to real-life brotherly bonds, here are the quick facts about Zac Efron's siblings — and why their family connection continues to charm audiences worldwide.

Zac is the eldest Efron sibling

Born 18 October 1987, Zac Efron is the oldest of the four Efron siblings. The High School Musical actor grew up in Arroyo Grande, California, where his parents first noticed his flair for performing and encouraged his love for theatre.

Dylan Efron: Adventurer, producer, and doting big brother

Zac's younger brother Dylan Efron was born in February 1992. A keen outdoorsman and filmmaker, Dylan produces adventure content and travel documentaries. Away from the spotlight, he's known for his close relationship with Zac and their younger half-siblings, Olivia and Henry.

Olivia: The youngest Efron and breakout star of DWTS

Olivia Efron, born December 2019, is the youngest member of the family — and already a scene-stealer. The five-year-old joined Dylan on stage during his emotional DWTS "Dedication Night" performance, melting hearts across the internet. Photos and clips of Olivia are shared only through her brothers' official accounts, ensuring her privacy remains protected.

Henry: The low-key youngest brother

The Efrons' youngest boy, Henry, is also from their father David's second marriage. Though he stays out of the public eye, fans occasionally spot him in family snaps shared by Zac and Dylan, especially during holidays and outdoor adventures.

Parents and upbringing

Zac and Dylan were born to David Efron and Starla Baskett, who divorced in 2016. David later remarried, welcoming Olivia and Henry. Despite the split, the family has remained close-knit — something both brothers frequently highlight in interviews and social media posts.

Dylan isn't married and doesn't have children (yet)

Despite fan speculation, Dylan Efron is not married and has no children. He's currently focused on producing travel projects and creating content that combines adventure and environmental storytelling. Still, his family remains his priority — he's often spotted spending time with his younger siblings when not travelling for work.

Where the Efron brothers went to school

Both Zac and Dylan attended Arroyo Grande High School in California. Zac later pursued acting, while Dylan earned a degree in Economics from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before turning to film production. Their early upbringing in a small town helped shape their down-to-earth personalities despite Hollywood success.

The Efron brothers' relationship continues to capture public affection — they're competitive, supportive, and clearly proud of one another. Dylan once said he wanted to be the kind of role model to Olivia that Zac had been to him. Their DWTS moment only reaffirmed what fans already knew: this is one Hollywood family that keeps it real.

Whether they're travelling the world, performing on screen, or simply being siblings, the Efrons remind fans that family remains at the heart of their story. With Dylan charming audiences on DWTS, Zac thriving in film and production, and little Olivia already stealing hearts, it's clear the next generation of Efrons is just getting started.