Jen Affleck, best known for her breakout role on Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is stepping off the screen and onto the ballroom floor. She will compete in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars in 2025, partnered with Jan Ravnik, a dynamic dancer fresh from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

This casting is already making headlines not just for the glamour but the grit behind it. Jen is juggling grueling rehearsals while caring for her newborn, a balancing act that highlights her determination, resilience, and drive.

Fans are eager to see how she will handle the challenge as she takes the spotlight on DWTS 2025.

Jen Affleck Shares Her DWTS Training

Jen Affleck, whose full name is Jennifer Lynn Affleck, has described rehearsals as both exciting and exhausting. Speaking to Decider, she admitted to bruises and blisters after long practice sessions, sometimes training up to six hours a day.

'I used to dance on kitchen countertops for TikTok, but this is a whole different level,' she joked, referencing the viral videos that boosted her online fame.

Despite the physical toll, Jen says she is enjoying every moment.

Her confidence comes from experience: she famously ran the New York City Marathon just three months after giving birth to her second child, a feat she credits with proving she can handle the physical demands of the dance floor.

Dancing With the Stars After Childbirth

In July 2025, Jen gave birth to her third child, Penny. Just eight weeks later, she began preparing for Dancing With the Stars. She told ABC News that joining the competition was never in doubt.

'This is my chance to show what women's bodies can achieve after childbirth,' Jen explained, crediting her husband Zac Affleck, her nanny, and her assistant for helping her balance training and motherhood.

She is also looking forward to a friendly rivalry with fellow contestant Whitney Leavitt, another mom competing on Season 34.

For Jen, this season marks a fresh start after battling prenatal depression and personal challenges earlier in the year.

Fun Facts About Jen Affleck

Is Jen Affleck Latina? Absolutely. Jen's mother is Ecuadorian, and Spanish was the primary language spoken in her childhood home.

Growing up surrounded by Latin music and dance has shaped her cultural identity and fuels her excitement for Latin dance numbers on DWTS.

Her husband Zac has even joked about his attraction to Latinas, a nod to Jen's heritage.

Does Jen Affleck Have Dance Experience? Although she lacks formal dance training, Jen grew up dancing at family parties and became popular for her quirky TikTok dance videos performed on countertops. She hopes to bring that same energy and creativity to the ballroom.

Is She Related to Ben Affleck?

Through her husband Zac, Jen has a distant connection to Hollywood's Affleck family. Zac's father is a second cousin to Ben and Casey Affleck. Jen playfully calls herself the 'last Jennifer Affleck standing,' referencing Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben.

What Was Her Career Before Fame?

Before reality TV, Jen worked as a social media influencer focusing on motherhood and lifestyle content. She started filming videos to help support her family while Zac was in medical school.

Her candid posts on pregnancy and parenting attracted a large following, and today she has over one million Instagram followers.

How Did She Become Famous?

Jen rose to fame as part of Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which shines a spotlight on Mormon influencer moms. Her openness about mental health and willingness to challenge stereotypes made her a fan favourite.

Now, with Season 3 of Mormon Wives and Dancing With the Stars 2025, her star power continues to grow.

Jen Affleck's Next Chapter on DWTS 2025

From postpartum recovery to long hours in the studio, Jen Affleck's Dancing With the Stars journey is more than a celebrity reality show storyline.

It is a testament to strength, perseverance, and passion. Fans will be watching closely as she takes her first steps on the Season 34 stage.