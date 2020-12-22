Rachel Zoe recently went through a horrific tragedy in her life as her son was hospitalised following a 40-foot fall from a ski lift. The fashion designer says she is "grateful" that he survived but at the same time "scarred" by the incident.

Rachel Zoe took to her Instagram account on Monday, December 21, to open up about the ski accident her 9-year-old son Skyler recently endured. The designer noted that she felt compelled to share her family's experience as she wanted to remind people "how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute."

Sharing a picture of Skyler from an emergency room bed, the reality TV personality said she has been "shattered and numb" by the events of the weekend. The 52-year-old, who shares Skyler with husband Rodger Berman, wrote on her Instagram story: "this is sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready. The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I've ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK."

In another story, "The Rachel Zoe Project" star expressed gratitude for the "love" she and Skyler have received. She wrote: "Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way."

In a follow-up story, Zoe narrated the horrific accident with her son for which she blames the ski lift operator. The designer recalled: "Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw sky wasn't on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift."

Zoe credited the Ski patrol "heroes" for saving her son's life by immediately placing mats under where they thought he would fall. She also assured that her son, a "brave champion," is in "great spirits," but "sore and banged up a bit."

The mother-of-two admitted she and her husband have been "scarred for life," but her son wants to say something. She went to share videos of Skyler in which he assured everyone he is okay and to prove it he stepped down from his bed and walked a bit. "I'm doing fine. I'm just a little sore," he said in the clip.

In another post, Zoe noted she and Rodger, her husband of 24 years, have "never been more grateful" for seeing their child do the "most simple tasks of walking, talking and laughing."

She finished her note, "Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice.. hug your babies extra from us today."