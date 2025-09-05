Raegan Revord, best known for playing Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon, has publicly come out as nonbinary at the age of 17, prompting a discussion in online spaces about gender identity and LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media.

For those unfamiliar, Raegan Revord is an American actor and novelist, best known for portraying Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon. In 2025, they publicly came out as non‑binary and use they/them pronouns, having changed their pronouns on social media earlier in the year.

Alongside acting, Revord authored a young adult queer rom‑com novel, published on 2 September 2025.

What Does It Mean to Be Nonbinary?

Nonbinary is a term used to describe someone whose gender identity doesn't fit within the traditional categories of male or female. While many people, including most transgender people, identify as either male or female, nonbinary people do not. They may feel that their gender is both, neither, or shifts over time.

Some nonbinary people identify with terms like genderfluid, bigender, agender or genderqueer. These labels reflect a wide range of personal experiences and identities, and they don't all mean the same thing. What unites them is a gender identity that exists outside the conventional binary.

It's also important to distinguish between nonbinary and intersex identities. While intersex people are born with a mix of male and female biological traits, nonbinary people are usually born with male or female anatomy but identify differently in terms of gender.

Raegan Revord's Announcement

On 2 September 2025, Raegan Revord shared in an interview that they identify as nonbinary, explaining that seeing others come out helped them understand their own identity. They said: 'Growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer, I was like, "Oh my god, this is so cool, I see myself in you."' They added that being that person for someone else now is 'such an insane thing'.

Revord, who starred in Young Sheldon from a young age, is among a growing number of public figures who are using their platform to speak about gender and representation. As part of their creative work, Revord has also written a debut novel titled Rules of Fake Girlfriends, which centres around a queer love story. The book follows the story of a university student caught in a fake dating scenario.

Nonbinary Identities in Context

What do we know about nonbinary identities? First, gender identity is different from biological sex. Sex usually refers to physical characteristics such as anatomy or chromosomes, while gender is more about how someone feels, behaves and presents themselves in society. Some people find that traditional gender roles don't match how they understand themselves, and nonbinary identity is one way of expressing that difference.

Nonbinary people may or may not choose to change their appearance or undergo medical treatment. Some use gender-neutral pronouns like 'they', while others may prefer 'he', 'she', or different pronouns altogether. The way each person experiences their gender is personal and doesn't have to conform to one idea or label.

A 2021 study showed that around 26% of LGBTQ+ youth in the United States identified as nonbinary. This data reflects a shift in how gender is understood, especially among younger people, though many still face misunderstanding or discrimination, even within the LGBTQ+ community itself.

Supporting Nonbinary People In Everyday Life

Respecting nonbinary people doesn't require full understanding, but it does require care. Using the name and pronouns someone asks for is one of the most basic ways to show that respect. Assumptions based on appearance often lead to mistakes, so if you're unsure, asking politely is considered appropriate.

Nonbinary people often face challenges in gendered environments such as public toilets, schools, and workplaces. Allowing them to use the space where they feel safest is one way to support their comfort and wellbeing. Advocating for gender-inclusive policies helps make society safer and more inclusive.