Katherine Parkinson, recently cast as Molly Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter television series, has chosen not to engage with the public debate surrounding JK Rowling's views on transgender issues.

Parkinson, known for her roles in The IT Crowd, Here We Go, and Disney Plus' Rivals, was announced as part of the high-profile Max reboot in June 2025. The series is a new adaptation of Rowling's original books and is currently in early production at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Watford.

The author's continued public statements on sex and gender have sparked widespread backlash in recent years, with many calling for boycotts of any projects tied to her.

Parkinson's Response to Rowling's Views

Asked whether Rowling's stance on transgender rights gave her pause when joining the project, Parkinson responded: 'I don't want to add to that debate at all. I'm just delighted to be joining the magical world of Harry Potter.'

She made the comment during an interview with RadioTimes.com, in which she also outlined her limited involvement in the early seasons of the show. Parkinson added that her character 'isn't in it that much until, I think, series 4'.

The comment echoes a pattern seen across the franchise, with many actors distancing themselves from the author's views while still participating in Wizarding World-related projects.

Parkinson's Stand

While Parkinson declined to weigh in on Rowling's position, several original cast members from the Harry Potter films have publicly criticised the author. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson have all made statements in support of the transgender community.

Others in the franchise have voiced their support for Rowling. Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Jim Broadbent have defended her right to speak on sex-based rights and biological definitions of womanhood.

Parkinson's former collaborator, Graham Linehan – creator of The IT Crowd – has also been vocal on the issue, though Parkinson herself has remained separate from his public commentary.

Filming Schedule and Work Commitments

Parkinson stated that her role as Molly Weasley is unlikely to interfere with her other projects. She explained: 'Because it's very important to me to work as little as possible – always has been – I'm not going to be terribly needed for it.'

She added that filming will be local, and she does not expect to travel far from the sets used in her other roles. 'I'm hoping I'll be very free to do whatever I want,' she said.

The Harry Potter series is set to span several years, with each season covering one book. Parkinson is expected to appear more frequently in later instalments.

Background on JK Rowling's Trans Views

Rowling first drew criticism in 2020 after publishing an essay outlining her views on sex and gender, which was rejected by groups including LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

In 2024, she wrote on X that 'there are no trans kids', and opposed the idea of children being 'born in the wrong body'. In May 2025, she launched the JK Rowling Women's Fund to provide legal support to those defending what she called 'sex-based rights'.

These views have become a divisive topic across the entertainment industry, with figures taking different positions on whether to continue working on Rowling-linked projects.

Parkinson, for now, appears content to focus on the work itself.