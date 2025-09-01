New Zealand pop sensation Lorde has shared her thoughts in a recent interview with Le Monde, discussing how her latest album Virgin delves into themes of femininity and gender identity. The singer explained that she never truly felt like a woman until she was 26, influenced by her androgynous mother and the music of David Bowie and Grace Jones. She reflected on how part of her womanhood involves sometimes being a man, and how these experiences shaped her understanding of feminine power and vulnerability. Virgin explores these concepts through tracks such as Man of the Year, inspired by Dutch woman Annette Herfkens, and documents Lorde's evolving sense of gender expression. The album captures a moment in her life where she embraces both femininity and the fluidity of gender, making her artistic statement both personal and universally resonant.

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, professionally known as Lorde, was born in 1996 in New Zealand. Rising to fame as a teenager with her hit Royals, she quickly gained recognition for her unique voice and bold songwriting. Lorde has two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination, and four critically acclaimed albums to her name. At 28, she continues to tour globally, promoting Virgin, with sold-out dates across North America and the UK. Known for her distinctive style and collaborations with high-profile fashion designers, Lorde combines her musical and visual artistry to captivate audiences worldwide. Her career reflects a blend of talent, innovation and personal authenticity, making her one of the most admired voices in contemporary pop music.

Lorde claims part of womanhood is “sometimes being a man” and ‘Virgin’ is about “femininity” https://t.co/9N62NT7ptP pic.twitter.com/mg711fsDwA — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) September 1, 2025

Lorde's reflections on gender, femininity and personal identity in Virgin offer a respectful and inspiring perspective on womanhood and self-expression. By sharing her journey, she encourages listeners to explore the complexities of gender and embrace their authentic selves. Through her music and public discourse, Lorde continues to challenge conventional norms, celebrate individuality and provide a voice for those navigating similar experiences of fluidity and empowerment.