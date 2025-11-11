Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, made a cruel joke about singer Demi Lovato's history with addiction. During an interview on Andie Elle's podcast, the 29-year-old rapper laughed about the possibility of Lovato relapsing and went so far as to offer to send her drugs 'to make it happen.'

A Joke That Crossed the Line

The comments, made casually as the hosts discussed former child stars who struggled with substance abuse, immediately drew shock and condemnation. Lovato, who nearly died from a heroin overdose in 2018, has been open about her recovery journey and her commitment to sobriety.

Social media users wasted no time expressing their outrage. One post read, 'Funny how the man who treats a courthouse like a second home feels entitled to comment on someone else's healing. Embarrassing.' The backlash intensified as clips from the podcast circulated online, with fans and mental health advocates alike calling the remarks 'disgusting' and 'deeply disrespectful.'

While Tekashi later brushed off the criticism by describing his remarks as 'dark humour,' the damage was already done.

Tekashi 6ix9ine says Demi Lovato is bound to relapse and even offers to send her drugs to make it happen.



Demi Lovato's Recovery

For Demi Lovato, 33, the comments cut deeper than typical celebrity shade. The singer and actress has spent years reclaiming her life after battling addiction, bulimia, and bipolar disorder. In a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast on 22 October, Lovato opened up about why she chose to speak publicly about her struggles.

'I had a decision that had to be made when I had gone to treatment for the first time,' she said. 'My manager asked me, 'Do you want to be public with what you're going through, or do you want to sweep it under the rug?' Lovato chose honesty. She explained that her openness about rehab and mental health has allowed her to inspire others who feel alone in their struggles.

Since her overdose in 2018, Lovato has embraced advocacy work, released deeply personal music, and spoken candidly about her relapses and recovery. Her willingness to confront stigma head-on has made her a powerful voice for mental health awareness.

That's why Tekashi's remarks felt particularly cruel to fans who know how far Lovato has come. For them, his joke wasn't just distasteful, it was a reminder of how carelessly society can treat people in recovery.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Troubled Path and Public Persona

The controversy comes amid Tekashi's ongoing legal and personal troubles. The rapper, famous for his rainbow hair, aggressive style, and endless feuds, is currently under supervised release following multiple violations tied to his 2019 racketeering case.

Between 2024 and 2025, he repeatedly breached the terms of his probation by failing drug tests and travelling without permission. After a brief stint in jail, he struck a deal to serve alternating months under house arrest and curfew with electronic monitoring. His guilty plea in July 2025 for drug possession, including cocaine and MDMA found during a police raid, added further strain to his already fragile legal standing.

Despite these legal woes, Tekashi continues to cultivate his reputation as hip-hop's most notorious provocateur. His online trolling, feuds, and outrageous remarks keep him in the headlines, even as his music career has stalled. His last major hit, Trollz with Nicki Minaj, topped the Billboard charts in 2020, but he has since struggled to replicate that success.

Public Backlash

The outrage surrounding Tekashi's comments reflects a growing intolerance for celebrities trivialising addiction and mental health.

Fans have also pointed out the irony of Tekashi mocking someone else's struggles while battling his own issues with substance use and legal trouble.