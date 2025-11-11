Disgraced actress Allison Mack is speaking out for the first time since her conviction and release from prison due to her involvement with the NXIVM cult.

Through the new podcast, Allison After NXIVM, under CBC that debuted on 10 November, Mack spoke candidly about her role as an enabler and staunch supporter of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Hosted by Natalie Robehmed, the seven-part series explores complex questions such as: Who is Allison Mack, really? Was she a victim—or someone who victimised others?

Allison Mack's Ugly Past with NXIVM

The world became aware of the horrendous secrets of Raneire's cult after The New York Times published its October 2017 expose, Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded.

The cult leader Raniere was arrested in Mexico in 2018, where Mack was also staying. He was later found guilty and sentenced to 120 years in prison for multiple crimes, including fraud, racketeering, and sex trafficking.

In the podcast's premiere episode, Mack claimed that her Smallville co-star, Kristin Kreuk, introduced her to NXIVM in 2006. She admitted that she immediately embraced the cult's ideology and became deeply entangled in Raniere's influence.

Mack described how the NXIVM leader brainwashed her into becoming one of his closest allies. She says she quit Hollywood to move closer to the group's headquarters in Albany, New York.

Mack also mentioned that she became Raniere's right-hand woman and served as a taskmaster. She said she encouraged other women to go to the cult leader to get the same 'help' she was getting from him.

She also admitted to having 'slaves' within the group—women she could control, including dictating their diets.

NXIVM's Downfall

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison but served approximately 21 months before being released in July 2023. She shared in the podcast that she only realised that she was making a mistake during the prosecution process.

Her moment of clarity happened during her sentencing day in June 2021, when she saw her family inside the court and listening to her verdict.

'Oh, my God, my poor brother behind me, having to hear this about his sister,' she tearfully said. 'My poor mom! I'm so sorry, you guys. I can take it, but like f**k, you guys, I'm so sorry. I don't see myself as innocent, and they were.'

Mack is expected to discuss more about her time with NXIVM in the upcoming episodes of the podcast.

On Finding Love with a Former Neo-Nazi

Also on the podcast, Mack confirmed that she got married five months ago to Frank Meeink, an ex-Neo-Nazi.

The 43-year-old actress described her husband as 'an attractive, heavily tattooed guy in his late 40s with slick back hair' and 'former neo-Nazi' who always had trouble with the law since he was a teenager, according to The Daily Mail.

She said that Meeink renounced his racist beliefs while in prison in the 1990s. He is now working at a non-profit organisation supporting unhoused individuals.

Mack shared on the podcast that she told Meeink all the things she did with the cult during their first date. She then asked him if her past bothered him.

Meeink responded in the podcast, 'I just looked at her and said, you know, I'm a former neo-Nazi who used to kidnap people. Do you think I have any room to judge you? No, I don't judge you at all.'

Allison After NXIVM is part of CBC's Uncover series. New episodes are released every Tuesday, with early access available to CBC True Crime subscribers.