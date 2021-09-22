Ray J blasted his former manager for spreading rumors that there is a "part 2" to his 2007 leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

The "One Wish" singer said it "ain't cool" how Cash Jones, famously known as Wack 100, is telling everyone about the video while he is trying to keep a low profile. He wrote in a comment on Instagram posted by user @akademiks, "I been staying off the Raydar - Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings in receiving."

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., then called the rumours uncalled for especially now that he is a father and in a happy relationship. He is married to Princess Love, with whom he shares two children, Epik Ray, and Melody Love.

"How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda [sic] of stuff keeps happening? I'm a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out - smh," he concluded.

The singer's response came after Wack 100 claimed in an interview on Bootleg Kev podcast that he is in possession of a longer and better sex tape of Ray J and Kardashian. He called it more graphic. The music executive even shared his interest to give it as a gift to Kanye West since he is the father of the reality TV star's children.

Wack 100 said the tape has not seen the light of day yet and assured that he would not want to give it to anyone else but to the "Donda" hitmaker. When asked if the 40-year-old "I Hit It First" singer knows about his decision, he refused to give a straight yes or no reply but only claimed that he would not stoop that low.

Ray J did not deny nor confirm the existence of the alleged second sex tape. But Kardashian, through her lawyer Marty Singer, called the claim "unequivocally false." He also accused Wack 100 of trying to get his 15 minutes of fame by making false statements.