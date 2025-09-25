Ray J says he is working with federal investigators to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner — and claims it will be 'worse than Diddy's'.

The allegation came during a livestream in which the singer told fellow streamer Chrisean Rock that he was cooperating with the authorities and would be 'on the news every day'. The clip has been circulated widely on social media and has prompted immediate scepticism: Ray J gave no details of offences, no public filings have appeared, and representatives for the parties named have not responded to requests for comment.

Claims And The Primary Source

Ray J's remarks were made in a live conversation that was recorded and later uploaded to video platforms; in the clip, he says: 'The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy' and adds: "It's worse than Diddy"'. The statement was captured in the full Twitch session and in shorter viral clips that have been spread on X and Instagram.

There is, as yet, no public grand-jury indictment, no court filing, and no Department of Justice press release naming Kardashian or Jenner — the formal steps that would accompany any genuine federal prosecution.

Media outlets that first reported the clip have thus treated the claim as an unverified allegation by a single commentator, while hosting the primary video so people can judge the evidence for themselves.

Legal Context And The Diddy Comparison

Ray J's comparison to Sean 'Diddy' Combs references one of the highest-profile criminal matters of the year: Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation for prostitution, although he was acquitted of the most serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, a complex trial that consumed months of court time. The Combs case is widely reported and remains subject to motion practice and sentencing proceedings.

RICO — the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act — is a federal statute originally drafted to combat organised crime, but has since been applied in a broad range of prosecutions and civil suits.

It requires prosecutors to show a 'pattern of racketeering activity' connected to an enterprise; in practice, RICO indictments are built on documentary evidence and witness testimony and follow lengthy investigations.

That makes Ray J's public assertion of imminent RICO charges unusual: federal prosecutors ordinarily do not pre-announce cases through a private individual on social media.

Past Grievances and What this Means Going Forward

Ray J's dispute with the Kardashian-Jenner family is long-standing and well-documented. He has previously accused Kris Jenner and others of the release of a 2007 sex tape and publicly challenged Jenner after she appeared to pass a polygraph on a late-night chat show; the history explains the intensity of his statements but does not establish legal merit to his latest claim.

Legal analysts contacted by outlets covering the clip stress the difference between allegation and evidential proof: public claims can prompt scrutiny, and an individual could theoretically cooperate with investigators, but a federal RICO prosecution would require grand-jury indictments and corroborating evidence filed in court.

If a formal investigation were underway, the most reliable signals would be a federal indictment in open court or an announcement by prosecutors; until then, the clip remains an unverified public allegation amplified by social platforms and entertainment outlets.

Ray J's claim has lit a fuse; only public filings or an official DOJ statement will confirm whether the spark leads to a formal federal case.