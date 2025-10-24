Nearly three years after their relationship ended their 'Good Morning America' careers, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, are back in the headlines — this time for their engagement. But what should have been a celebration of love has instead divided fans online, with critics branding it a 'publicity stunt' and supporters calling it a redemption story.

While friends swear the couple is sincerely committed, critics say the timing of their engagement smacks of a PR hoax aimed to repair their shattered reputations.

A Scandal Still Casting Long Shadows

Holmes and Robach were famously dismissed from ABC in late 2022 after images surfaced of them getting close, despite both still being legally married to other individuals. The controversy spread quickly, and the morning show hosts turned from household names to tabloid targets overnight.

Despite officially stating that they had previously split from their wives before their affair began, the 'homewrecker' label has followed them. Many others see the engagement as a reminder of the conflict that lost them their jobs, rather than a positive, fresh start.

Critics Claim The Engagement Is Strategic

According to sources, Holmes and Robach are determined to rewrite the story and feel marriage would help them regain their popularity.

'They want to be seen as a serious couple, not a scandal,' an insider said. 'They hope this will make them more hireable.'

According to industry experts, transitioning into a healthy, solid pair might help the couple reclaim their footing in the media world. Married anchors are a recognised, bankable brand, whereas controversial couples frequently struggle to secure significant contracts.

Exes Move On In A Surprising Twist

Robach's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and Holmes' ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, have apparently begun dating and are now claimed to be in a serious relationship.

While some find the mutual trade-off startling, others believe it demonstrates who actually healed from the aftermath with dignity. With their ex-partners publishing nice public updates, users claim Holmes and Robach now appear to be seeking validation.

Love Story or Rebranding Campaign?

However, the couple's supporters insist that the relationship is genuine. They remind us that Holmes and Robach have been inseparable for over three years, despite losing lucrative television professions and facing constant criticism.

'They're committed to each other for the long haul,' adds the source. 'This isn't temporary, it's forever.'

Some internet fans even believe that the pair deserves credit for starting again and rebuilding their lives together rather than apart.

Baby Plans Rumoured to Bolster Their Redemption Arc

According to reports, the couple hopes to soften their image and project stability by adding a kid to their mixed family 'sooner rather than later.'

Holmes has three children from his previous marriage, while Robach has two kids. As they envision a future in which their family life promotes a media 'rebirth,' adoption is reportedly on the table.

The Verdict: Redemption or Rebrand?

Whether this engagement marks a love story reborn or a carefully choreographed career comeback, one thing is sure — the world is still watching.

For their supporters, Holmes and Robach symbolise resilience and the belief that scandal need not define a life.

For their critics, it's just another PR exercise dressed as romance. Either way, the couple's engagement proves that the line between personal happiness and public perception has never been thinner.