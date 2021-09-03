Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West because of irreconcilable differences, although it is likely because he cheated on her with multiple women.

A source claimed that the rapper had several indiscretions which started after his wife gave birth to Saint in 2015. Everyone who worked with him knows this because he confessed during his 2016 tour. They have just kept quiet about it because they want to protect his privacy. However, it is now public knowledge especially since the 44-year old talked about cheating on Kardashian in his new "Donda" album.

"It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born. On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back," a source told The Sun.

"He even said he'd been f***ing groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal. Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned," the insider continued adding, "Nobody could believe what he was saying in front of everybody, it seemed he was having an episode and was very manic."

The source claimed that West "was later babbling nonsense and people were trying to calm him down and get him under control." It was reportedly heartbreaking to watch as it was obvious that he "was in a very bad place and needed help."

However, the way that he was babbling about it hinted that he could not keep it hidden for long so Kardashian may have already known. The insider said the mum-of-four "clearly put up with a lot in their marriage and still stood by him until it was finally too much for her."

The source sympathised with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and said it is likely going to be hard for her now that West confessed about his indiscretions in "Donda." "The truth is out there now" and their children will eventually "one day understand what those lyrics mean." The 40-year-old filed for divorce in February. They have both agreed on co-parenting their four children.