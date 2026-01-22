Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer whose name became synonymous with timeless elegance and luxury, died on 19 January 2026 at the age of 93 at his home in Rome, his foundation confirmed.

The cause of death has not been officially disclosed, though reports indicate he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Valentino was among the most influential figures in global fashion across nearly five decades, dressing royalty, movie stars, and socialites and leaving a legacy that reshaped haute couture.

A Fashion Empire and a Billion‑Dollar Legacy

At the time of his death, Valentino's personal fortune was estimated at around £1.25 billion ($1.5 billion), accumulated through his celebrated fashion empire and strategic business decisions. According to financial reporting, this wealth was built on the prestige of couture, growth into ready‑to‑wear lines, and long‑term brand monetisation.

A pivotal financial milestone came in the late 1990s, when Valentino and his longtime partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, sold the Valentino Fashion Group to Italian conglomerate HdP for approximately £250 million ($300 million).

Despite stepping back from active design in the early 2000s, Valentino continued to benefit from licensing deals and became a global brand that remained a symbol of luxury worldwide.

From Voghera to Rome: The Rise of a Style Icon

Born Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani on 11 May 1932 in Voghera, northern Italy, Valentino's fascination with fashion led him to study design in Milan and later in Paris. He honed his craft in some of the most prestigious haute couture houses before returning to Italy to launch his own label.

In 1960, he founded Valentino S.p.A., opening an atelier in Rome that quickly drew international attention. Over the ensuing decades, his designs graced European capitals and red carpets around the world, firmly establishing Italian fashion alongside Parisian couture.

Signature Style and Iconic Fashion Moments

Valentino was renowned for his sophisticated approach to design — romantic silhouettes, meticulous tailoring, and fabrics that celebrated feminine beauty. Among the moments that defined his career:

Valentino Red: Perhaps his most enduring contribution to fashion was the deep scarlet hue that came to be known as ' Valentino red' . The prominence of colour in his collections began in the late 1950s and remained a signature throughout his career, symbolising glamour and drama.

Perhaps his most enduring contribution to fashion was the deep scarlet hue that came to be known as ' . The prominence of colour in his collections began in the late 1950s and remained a signature throughout his career, symbolising glamour and drama. Hollywood and Royal Courts: Valentino designed for a constellation of high‑profile women. These included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's elegant lace dress at her 1968 wedding to Aristotle Onassis and outfits worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, and Cate Blanchett at major events.

Valentino designed for a constellation of high‑profile women. These included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's elegant lace dress at her 1968 wedding to Aristotle Onassis and outfits worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Julia Roberts, and Cate Blanchett at major events. International Acclaim: Throughout the 1970s and beyond, Valentino's creations were favourites on red carpets and in high society, worn by royalty and celebrities alike. His reputation for elegance made his work a staple at the Academy Awards, galas, and state occasions.

These moments not only captured public imagination but also cemented Valentino's status as a master of romantic couture whose influence extended far beyond the runway.

Philanthropy and Cultural Impact

Beyond fashion, Valentino contributed to arts education and cultural preservation through the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti, which supported charitable initiatives connected to design and heritage.

A Legendary Farewell

Valentino retired from active design in 2007, holding his final haute couture show in Paris in January 2008. His label has since continued under successive creative directors, preserving the elegance and prestige that made his name synonymous with luxury.

Valentino Garavani passed away no Monday, 19 January 2026, at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The laying in state will be held at PM23, Piazza Mignanelli 23, on Wednesday, 21 January and Thursday, 22 January, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Friday, 23 January, at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, Piazza della Repubblica 8, in Rome, beginning at 11:00 am. Friends, family, and figures from the fashion world are expected to attend to pay tribute to the designer who defined modern haute couture.

Valentino's legacy lives on not only in the velvet and silk of his gowns but in the unforgettable red carpet moments, royal engagements, and cultural milestones that carry his signature. Beyond the dresses, he leaves behind an enduring philosophy of elegance, romance, and refinement. His meticulous attention to detail, his instinct for glamour, and his ability to transform fabric into art inspired generations of designers and captivated audiences worldwide.

As the fashion world pauses to reflect, Valentino remains a timeless symbol of sophistication, a visionary whose influence will continue to shine long after his final bow.