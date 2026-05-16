The United Arab Emirates is fast-tracking an ambitious oil pipeline expansion designed to bypass the strategically vulnerable Strait of Hormuz and secure direct exports through the Gulf of Oman, as regional tensions continue to threaten one of the world's most important energy corridors.

Officials in Abu Dhabi confirmed this week that the UAE will accelerate construction of a new west-east pipeline linked to the emirate of Fujairah, dramatically increasing the country's ability to export crude oil without relying on the narrow maritime chokepoint.

The move comes amid escalating instability in the Gulf region, where fears of disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have rattled global energy markets. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes through the strait, making any threat to shipping lanes a major concern for governments and investors alike.

Pipeline Expansion to Double Export Capacity

The centrepiece of the UAE's strategy is the expansion of its existing Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), which already transports crude from inland oilfields to Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, entirely bypassing Hormuz.

According to reports, the new project could double export capacity through Fujairah by 2027. The current pipeline is capable of carrying approximately 1.8 million barrels per day, but the upgraded network is expected to significantly increase the UAE's flexibility during periods of geopolitical turmoil.

Fujairah has increasingly become one of the Gulf's most strategically important energy hubs because vessels departing from the port avoid the dangerous passage through Hormuz. Analysts say the UAE's decision reflects a long-term shift towards energy security and export resilience rather than a temporary wartime measure.

Industry experts also note that the UAE is among the very few Gulf states with operational infrastructure capable of rerouting large volumes of oil away from Hormuz.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters So Much

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is considered one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. Any disruption there can trigger immediate spikes in oil prices and wider economic instability.

Recent tensions involving Iran, attacks on shipping infrastructure, and growing fears of regional conflict have intensified calls for alternative export routes across the Gulf.

Energy analysts warn that although bypass pipelines can reduce risk, they cannot fully replace the enormous daily volume of crude that normally travels through Hormuz. Around 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products moved through the strait in recent years, far exceeding the current capacity of alternative routes.

Even so, the UAE's expansion plan is viewed as one of the most advanced and realistic contingency measures currently under development in the region.

UAE Positioning Itself as a Global Energy Lifeline

The pipeline strategy also reflects the UAE's broader ambition to strengthen its position as a reliable global supplier at a time when energy security has become a central geopolitical issue.

The country has been investing heavily in storage facilities, export terminals, and infrastructure around Fujairah, transforming the port into a major international oil trading and bunkering centre.

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Some analysts believe the UAE's recent departure from OPEC production constraints has further encouraged the country to expand independent export capacity.

While the project will not eliminate the strategic importance of Hormuz altogether, it could provide the UAE with a critical safeguard against future disruptions — and potentially reshape the balance of energy logistics across the Middle East for years to come.