Angelina Jolie has put her Los Angeles mansion on the market for $29.85 million as she prepares to leave the city as soon as her youngest children turn 18, with friends saying the actress has long felt like a 'hostage' in L.A. because of her protracted divorce from Brad Pitt.

The 11,000‑square‑foot property, once owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, is Jolie's last major tie to the city she says she has only remained in for legal reasons connected to Pitt and their six children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016 after a 12‑year relationship and two years of marriage, a split that followed a now‑infamous altercation aboard a private plane which she alleges became physical. Pitt has repeatedly denied domestic abuse, and a federal investigation brought no charges, but the fallout has been long and bitter.

Their divorce was only finalised in 2024, eight years after they parted, and they remain locked in a commercial dispute over her sale of a stake in their French winery, Château Miraval, to Stoli.

Angelina Jolie Felt Like ‘a Hostage’ Living in L.A., ‘Counting the Days’ Until She Can Move https://t.co/OQSo7hinAy pic.twitter.com/GfTMNuvbw9 — Star Magazine (@Star_News) May 15, 2026

Jolie has never pretended to love Los Angeles. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, she was blunt about why she stayed, 'I am here because I have to be here from a divorce. But as soon as my kids are 18, I'll be able to leave.'

With twins Knox and Vivienne set to reach that milestone in July, she is now acting on that promise. According to a source quoted by Star, 'Angelina is thrilled she's finally getting to leave L.A. and start over elsewhere. She's been counting the days down for what seems like an eternity and the kids are right behind her.'

The house she is shedding is hardly a hardship home. The six‑bedroom, 10‑bathroom estate in Los Feliz, bought in 2017, is more museum piece than starter property. Yet those close to Jolie say the walls have been closing in for some time.

Read more Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Winery Trial Delay Explained: Dead Witness Shadows Messy Legal War Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Winery Trial Delay Explained: Dead Witness Shadows Messy Legal War

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt And A City That Became A Cage

Privately, friends paint a picture of a woman whose life in Southern California has been defined as much by lawyers' meetings and custody logistics as by film sets. 'It's no exaggeration to say that Angelina has felt totally trapped and a hostage to her situation with Brad for many years now,' one insider told Star.

The language is loaded, but it reflects how Jolie herself has described the constraints of the custody arrangements that kept her in L.A.

She and Pitt share six children, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and 17‑year‑old twins Knox and Vivienne. Several of the older children have quietly distanced themselves from their father.

Jolie bought the estate in the posh Los Feliz neighborhood after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. https://t.co/zj4fvTj1Sd — Mercury News (@mercnews) May 14, 2026

Some have reportedly dropped 'Pitt' from their surnames, and US outlets including NPR have noted that Brad Pitt is now said to be estranged from at least some of his adult children. There is no formal public statement from the children themselves in the material provided, so their exact positions remain largely inferred.

Jolie, who first met Pitt while filming the thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston, has worn the 'homewrecker' label in parts of the press ever since. The source quoted by Star argues that Pitt, by contrast, has emerged from their split with his public standing relatively intact.

'What people tend to overlook is that Brad's influence and popularity... is enormous,' they say. 'People hold him up as this beloved figure, he has a tremendous amount of sway and overall power with the studios and it's patently obvious to Angelina that the poison has well and truly taken seed.'

That last line captures a sense of grievance which, from Jolie's perspective, has professional as well as personal dimensions. Even with a long list of directing, acting and humanitarian credits, she is characterised in the report as feeling like 'a pariah in so many people's eyes,' something she regards as 'totally unfair' but has little power to reverse while based in the same town where Pitt's network, and his version of events, carry so much weight.

Counting Down To Freedom And A Life Beyond L.A.

The legal war over Château Miraval has become a kind of proxy battleground for the ex‑couple's unresolved hostility. People magazine and others have reported that Pitt is suing over Jolie's decision to sell her stake in the estate to Stoli.

A judge recently refused a motion by Pitt's lawyers that would have forced Jolie to turn over certain communications. Her attorney, Paul Murphy, called that ruling 'an important victory.' Even so, Star's source insists the actress has concluded that the only meaningful escape route is geographical.

'She's grateful for the opportunities that have come her way from being based in Southern California but ultimately it is not an environment that suits her in terms of culture or environment and she's far happier abroad,' the insider says.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has officially placed her historic estate on the market for $29.9 million, nearly two years after expressing her desire to leave the United States for a permanent move abroad.



READ MORE: https://t.co/6HHBOdYr9s pic.twitter.com/dGIOTgw40l — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) May 12, 2026

The plan now, they add, is to crunch the numbers on where a new base or bases might be established once the twins are adults and the custody strictures ease.

In an ideal world, Angelina Jolie would divide her time between Cambodia, which she has long regarded as a spiritual home and where eldest son Maddox was born, and a European city, 'quite likely Paris but potentially London as well.'

She also owns an apartment on New York's Upper West Side which she reportedly hopes to keep 'as an asset for the family down the line, as well as a place for the kids to stay when they're based on the east coast.'

Those children are, increasingly, scattered. The Blast, via Yahoo, has reported that Maddox and Pax both worked as production assistants on Jolie's film Maria. Zahara is enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, majoring in psychology and minoring in educational studies.

Angelina Jolie vend sa maison : découvrez son incroyable villa qui lui a servi de refuge après sa rupture avec Brad Pitthttps://t.co/uL0JKehuWo pic.twitter.com/N2F9tQpPf6 — GOSSIP ROOM (@GossipRoomOff) May 15, 2026

Shiloh is said to be building a career as a professional dancer and choreographer. Knox and Vivienne are 'currently looking at college programmes,' the Star source says, though 'ultimately home will always be with their mum.'

'Sometimes Angelina has to go long periods of time without them,' the insider admits. 'That's hard for her, but she knows it's the natural cycle they need to follow and is tremendously proud of how they've all turned out.'

Jolie's decision to list the mansion is not just a property play. It is the practical expression of a long‑stated desire to leave a city she associates with courtrooms, gossip and an ex‑husband's shadow, and to start again in places where, for once, the terms of her life are not dictated by Brad Pitt.