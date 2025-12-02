3I/ATLAS is moving towards a close Jupiter flyby expected in March 2026, and the event is drawing strong attention from scientists and the public.

The interstellar object, now travelling past the outer regions of the solar system, recently sparked debate after plasma physicist Dr. John Brandenburg claimed that Earth is 'chasing away' the comet from the Sun.

He shared the claim on social media, where his remarks quickly spread. The discussion grew as observers questioned how the planet could influence such an object.

The debate continues as the flyby draws nearer.

Is Earth Chasing Away 3I/ATLAS? Physicist Says Yes

Dr. John Brandenburg said that 3I/ATLAS is moving away from the Sun because of Earth's position. He wrote that the comet is now flying outward toward Jupiter while being 'chased away' from the inner solar system.

Dear Friends, 3I Atlas now flies out to Jupiter, being 'chased away' from the Sun by Earth. This is a fact for which we should all be grateful. I much prefer an "Academic" debate over the real nature of 3I than have it do something threatening, confirming it is an ET probe. pic.twitter.com/v74UIValum — Dr. John Brandenburg (@PhdBrandenburg) December 1, 2025

He also said this was a positive outcome. Brandenburg stated, 'This is a fact for which we should all be grateful. I much prefer an 'Academic' debate over the real nature of 3I than have it do something threatening, confirming it is an ET probe'.

Brandenburg later said that the object's closest approach of 1.36 AU would make it too far for amateur observers to judge its nature.

Sorry, its closest approach of 1.36 AU separation will be too far away for Earth based telescopes to confirm this ET probe opinion. So the debate will continue. But better that than have it confirm that is technological by making a turn towards Earth — Dr. John Brandenburg (@PhdBrandenburg) December 1, 2025

Dr. John Brandenburg is the head of Kepler's Astronautics Division. He holds degrees in physics and theoretical plasma physics from institutions including UC Davis. His career includes work at major research organisations such as Sandia National Laboratories and The Aerospace Corporation.

He has experience in plasma propulsion, magnetic confinement, and advanced propulsion physics.

Physicist's Claim Draws Scepticism

The claim drew mixed reactions from X users. Some expressed confusion over the idea. One user said they could not understand why people believed something that is evaporating could be a spacecraft.

Another suggested that the object's reported 16.16-hour pulse rate proved an artificial design. Some users wondered if a visit from an alien group might help Earth. Others questioned whether the object ever posed any threat.

There were also humorous replies. One user joked about black-ops forces chasing an alien craft away. Another claimed a personal interaction with the comet.

Others directed their criticism at NASA, saying the agency was hiding clearer images. Some posts suggested symbolic meanings, saying the object marked a major spiritual event.

Can Earth Really Chase Away Comets?

Existing studies show Earth cannot push or chase away a comet. Comets move under forces from the Sun's gravity, planetary gravity, outgassing jets, and radiation pressure. Earth can affect a comet only if the object passes very close.

In such cases, the planet might slightly shift the comet's path. However, interstellar objects like 3I/ATLAS move too fast for Earth to influence them in any meaningful way.

Humans have tested controlled redirection. NASA's DART mission proved that an asteroid's path can change after a deliberate impact. Researchers are examining other systems, such as lasers and orbital towing.

These methods do not apply to 3I/ATLAS. Brandenburg's comment appears metaphorical rather than scientific, as Earth's pull on the comet is extremely small.

3I/ATLAS Jupiter Flyby

Analysts expect 3I/ATLAS to pass about 170 million miles from Earth soon. The comet will then move towards Jupiter for a close flyby on 16 March 2026.

It may pass about 53 million miles from the planet, only 160,000 miles outside Jupiter's Hill radius. That zone could, in theory, allow Jupiter to capture an object.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb said the comet shows non-gravitational acceleration and argued the motion seemed finely tuned. He suggested it might even be an artificial craft moving toward Jupiter to drop technological devices.

Loeb said the path correction looked precise. NASA official Amit Kshatriya rejected this idea and said the comet is natural.

Theories continue to circulate as the flyby approaches. Some believe the object is a probe, while others see it as symbolic.

Scientists continue to track the comet as it moves toward Jupiter.