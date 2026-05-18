Ryanair has said its summer flights remain secure despite concerns about the fuel market, while warning that passengers who delay booking could end up paying more.

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The airline's finance chief, Neil Sorahan, said they are now more confident it will avoid any shortage of jet fuel this summer, even though prices and booking habits are changing across the travel industry.

Airlines have recently been dealing with uncertainty caused by global political tensions, which have raised concerns about fuel supply and possible disruption during the busy holiday season. However, Ryanair says it does not expect problems, arguing that Europe still has enough fuel, supported by imports from West Africa, Norway and the Americas.

Ryanair Summer Flights Steady Despite Fuel Concerns

The Guardian reported that Sorahan took a cautiously positive tone when talking about how the airline is coping, saying the company was 'increasingly confident that we will not see any supply shocks this summer.' His comments come amid industry concern that limited shipping routes, including through the Strait of Hormuz, could affect global fuel supplies.

Ryanair says things are stable for now. The airline believes fuel storage levels across Europe remain strong, lowering the immediate risk of flight disruptions. Even so, it admits that fuel markets can change quickly if global tensions shift.

There is also pressure on ticket prices. Ryanair said fares have recently come down, linking this to uncertainty caused by tensions in the Middle East, which has affected demand. It expects average ticket prices to drop by a mid-single-digit percentage in the three months to June.

Because of this, the airline has changed its general outlook for the summer. Instead of expecting a small rise in peak-season prices, it now thinks fares will stay about the same as last summer. It is a small adjustment, but it reflects how unpredictable passenger booking habits have become.

Late Bookers Face Higher Costs

If there is one message Ryanair wants passengers to hear, it is this: waiting could cost you. The airline says demand remains strong overall, but customers are booking later than usual, reducing visibility for the key July-to-September period.

Sorahan put it bluntly, saying 'closer-in bookings are strong, but if people leave it late they could take on higher fares.' In other words, seats are still filling, but the pattern has changed, and that shift matters for pricing.

The company has also spotted a change in how people are booking travel. Many passengers are being more cautious, often waiting longer before booking flights or choosing to stay within their own country instead of committing early to international holidays. Some analysts believe this hesitation may be linked to rising living costs, which are putting pressure on household budgets.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said the overall travel industry still looks fragile. He explained that airlines often have to keep fares steady or even lower them just to maintain demand. In his view, while costs remain high, companies like Ryanair are still financially strong enough to handle market ups and downs.

Despite this, Ryanair has posted strong results. The airline reported a record after-tax profit of €2.26 billion (£1.93 billion) for the year ending March, showing that demand for budget European travel remains solid.

Ryanair Careful About Its Future

Even so, the company is being careful about the future. It has suspended guidance for its 2027 financial year because of fuel prices, environmental charges, and wage costs. It also warned that EU environmental taxes alone could rise by around €300 million this year, taking the total to about €1.4 billion.

Ryanair does have some protection against fuel price swings. It has locked in around 80% of its jet fuel needs through to April 2027 at about £52 ($67) per barrel. However, the airline admitted that if fuel prices remain high for longer, costs could still rise for passengers.

Investors have reacted cautiously. Ryanair's share price fell about 4% in early trading on Monday, adding to a wider drop of more than a quarter since the start of the year.

Attention is also on chief executive Michael O'Leary, who has led the airline for decades. The company confirmed it is discussing extending his contract beyond 2028, possibly up to 2032, with a pay deal linked to strong profit and share price targets.

For now, Ryanair is keeping its message steady rather than optimistic. Flights are expected to run normally this summer, fuel supplies look secure, and demand is still holding up. But for travellers seeking the lowest fares, booking earlier rather than later may make a noticeable difference.