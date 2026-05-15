General Motors is discontinuing its Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD medium-duty trucks, marking a major exit from the Class 6 and Class 7 commercial truck segment in North America.

Production will end on 30 September 2026 at the International Trucks facility in Springfield, Ohio, following GM's decision not to renew its long-running manufacturing agreement with the company. The move has triggered wider disruption across the commercial truck supply chain and raises questions about the future of purpose-built medium-duty vehicles.

GM Ends Production Partnership

The discontinuation centres on GM's decision to walk away from its production partnership with International Trucks, which began in 2015. The Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models were jointly developed and assembled at the Springfield, Ohio plant alongside International's CV Series trucks.

With GM opting not to renew the agreement, both the Chevrolet Silverado MD line and International CV Series production are being phased out. The CV Series will end earlier, with production scheduled to stop on 10 September 2026, followed by Chevrolet's medium-duty trucks later that month.

The Springfield facility has been heavily dependent on these programmes, and its future operations have already been reshaped following the sale of the site to Canadian defence contractor Roshel earlier in 2026.

Sales Decline in the Medium-Duty Truck Segment

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As reported by The Auto Wide, a key factor behind the decision is weakening sales performance in the medium-duty truck market. GM sold 1,273 Silverado medium-duty trucks in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 37.4% decline compared with the same period in 2025.

By contrast, Ford sold 2,331 F-650 and F-750 trucks over the same period, maintaining a stronger position in the Class 6 and Class 7 commercial vehicle segment.

Although medium-duty trucks typically operate at lower volumes than consumer pickups, the steep decline in Silverado MD sales highlighted pressure on GM's commercial truck portfolio. Industry conditions have made it increasingly difficult to sustain low-volume programmes without consistent fleet demand.

Specifications and Commercial Role

The Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD were designed specifically for commercial applications such as towing operations, utility services, construction fleets and heavy transport work.

The range featured a 6.6-litre Duramax turbodiesel V8 engine producing 350 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque, paired with an Allison six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers could choose multiple cab configurations, including regular, double, and crew cab layouts, along with optional four-wheel drive.

Gross vehicle weight ratings varied across the lineup, with the 4500HD rated between 14,001 and 16,500 pounds, the 5500HD reaching up to 19,500 pounds, and the 6500HD extending to 23,500 pounds, depending on configuration.

Manufacturing Disruption at Ohio Facility

The Springfield, Ohio plant played a central role in producing both Chevrolet Silverado MD and International CV Series trucks. Once GM chose not to extend its agreement, the plant lost its primary production programmes.

The resulting disruption led to the early shutdown of CV Series manufacturing and the planned end of Chevrolet medium-duty truck production later in September. The site's ownership transition to Roshel has further underlined the scale of restructuring linked to the programme's cancellation.

GM Shifts Focus to Isuzu-Based Commercial Lineup

Following the withdrawal of the Silverado MD range, GM will continue its presence in the medium-duty market through Chevrolet Low Cab Forward trucks. These models are based on Isuzu platforms, including the N-Series and F-Series derivatives used in the LCF 3500, 4500, 5500, 6500XD, and 7500XD models.

This strategy reflects a shift away from in-house medium-duty development towards rebadged commercial vehicles built on external platforms. The Low Cab Forward range will now represent GM's primary offering in the commercial truck segment above its standard pickup lineup.