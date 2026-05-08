British families have been assured their summer holidays are not at risk of a jet fuel crunch, despite explosive claims that Europe's reserves have been 'practically depleted'.

The Department for Transport (DfT) issued a forceful rebuttal this week following a viral warning from a Russian aviation analyst who suggested that a third of all flights could be grounded by July.

The UK jet fuel shortage 2026 fears were ignited by the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has choked global oil supplies and sent Brent Crude soaring past $120 per barrel. However, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has insisted that the UK is 'insulated' from the worst of the disruption through diversified imports and strategic stockpiling.

The transport secretary's intervention comes as families prepare for the first major school break since the Strait of Hormuz oil crisis began on 4 March. While global markets are undeniably tight, the DfT maintains that domestic airlines are not seeing the 'physical shortage' described in recent media reports.

Officials confirmed that the government is monitoring stocks daily to ensure that the aviation fuel supply disruption caused by the Middle East conflict does not translate into chaos at the departure gate.

Jet Fuel Fears Sparked By Strait Of Hormuz Tensions

The anxiety was stoked by comments from aviation expert Roman Gusarov, who spoke to the Russian outlet Moskovskij Komsomolets. He argued that global aviation fuel stocks were running perilously low and that the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for oil shipments, was deteriorating rather than improving.

'We see that the situation around the Strait of Hormuz isn't improving, and could get worse,' he said. 'There's no more aviation fuel on the global market, and accumulated reserves are practically depleted. For example, in Europe, two-month reserves have already been exhausted.'

Gusarov suggested that even if the strait returned to normal operations in the coming weeks, the knock-on effects on jet fuel would drag on 'for a long, long time,' potentially colliding with peak summer travel. That is the nightmare scenario for tour operators and airlines, already operating in what ministers describe as 'challenging global conditions.'

Taken at face value, his assessment painted a picture of airlines scrabbling for fuel, cancellations surging, and airports turning into holding pens for stranded families. It is the sort of forecast that, in an age of cheap screenshots and even cheaper outrage, does not need much help to go viral.

Government Rejects Claims UK Jet Fuel Is 'Practically Depleted'

Officials in London, however, say that the picture simply does not match what they are seeing on the ground. Pushing back firmly, a UK government spokesman told the Daily Star that there is no domestic jet fuel shortage and no sign of UK airlines cutting services due to a lack of fuel.

"There may be a need for airlines to trim their schedules slightly”



Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander admits some airlines may have to cancel flights due to fuel shortages but says “the majority of people" will not be affected this summer#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/hvl0yA2tjH — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 3, 2026

'UK airlines are clear that they are not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel,' a Department for Transport spokesperson said. 'It's not true that reserves are practically depleted – we have stocks above IEA obligated levels.'

The department also pointed to hard numbers on disruption. Just 0.53 per cent of the UK's planned flights for the month have been cancelled so far, according to government figures. In previous years, typical cancellation rates for flights arriving or departing from UK airports have been around 1 per cent.

Separate data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, provided to ministers, suggests that between June and August, only up to 0.2 per cent of scheduled flights have been cancelled. That is not the profile of an industry being throttled by jet fuel shortages.

The implication is not that the global energy situation is rosy. Rather, officials argue, there is a difference between a tight, unpredictable market and the imminent supply exhaustion suggested by Gusarov. His remarks remain uncorroborated by UK airlines or regulators, and there is no independent evidence in the government material provided to support the claim that 'two‑month reserves' across Europe are gone. Until that emerges, such sweeping statements have to sit in the 'unverified' column.

What Jet Fuel Anxiety Means For UK Holidaymakers

The immediate message from the Department for Transport is blunt enough: there is 'no current need to change upcoming travel plans.' Ministers say they are in regular contact with airlines, airports and fuel suppliers to 'monitor risks, understand pressures and ensure clear communication with passengers, should circumstances change'.

'People are desperate for their holidays!'



Global Travel Consultant Anita Mendiratta discusses flight cancellations as a result of jet fuel shortages and the anxiety around it from customers.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/MQK7cFOvu2 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 6, 2026

In a short written briefing shared with the Daily Star, officials acknowledged that 'families may be concerned', and that aviation and tourism businesses are still dealing with a volatile international environment. The government says it is 'working hand‑in‑hand with industry to help flights keep operating.'

What ministers are pushing back against is the notion that the UK is on the brink of grounding planes because it cannot obtain jet fuel.

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For passengers, the more practical question is what happens if their flight is cancelled, whatever the cause. Here, at least, the rules are clear. Under UK law, travellers are entitled to a full refund or an alternative flight if their journey is cancelled and they depart from a UK airport on any airline, arrive in the UK on an EU or UK carrier, or arrive in the EU on a UK airline.

Those protections do not solve the broader uncertainty over global energy supplies and geopolitics. They do, however, mean that if dire warnings of a jet fuel crunch were ever to move from theory to reality, British passengers would not be left entirely at the mercy of events.