Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger has warned that GB News has effectively turned into 'Reform TV', functioning as the broadcasting arm of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. In a report published this month by The New World, Rusbridger and a team of more than 20 journalists analysed 15 hours of prime-time programming.

They identified a pattern of breaches of Ofcom's rules on impartiality and accuracy, with content consistently aligned to Reform's agenda. The claims, made as the channel approaches its fifth anniversary, have renewed debate over media impartiality and regulatory oversight in British broadcasting.

Investigation Uncovers Repeated Rule Breaches

Rusbridger, editor-at-large at The New World, said one political party had secured its own television station. 'GB News has essentially become Reform TV,' he stated. The joint review found systemic problems: heavy reliance on Reform politicians, candidates and supporters; news stories framed to match the party's priorities on immigration, net zero and cultural issues; and frequent lapses in due impartiality.

Pairs of reviewers examined the output and unanimously concluded none of the 15 programmes fully complied with Ofcom standards. One Farage-fronted show was characterised as 'propaganda dressed up as a panel show'. Earlier comments from Andrew Neil, who helped establish the channel, had already hinted at this direction.

Specific past breaches cited by Ofcom include on-air remarks linking LGBTQ+ inclusion in churches to paedophilia. The report questions whether the regulator has enforced its code with sufficient rigour, noting limited action despite the volume of complaints and evidence.

Farage's Financial Stake and Airtime Dominance

Read more Nigel Farage Identifies The One 'Vital' Battleground Needed To Become PM Nigel Farage Identifies The One 'Vital' Battleground Needed To Become PM

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader, MP and GB News presenter, maintains close ties to the channel. He has declared £585K ($777K) in fees from GB News up to December 2025, according to parliamentary records. Using today's exchange rate, this equates to £585,000 ($777.1 thousand). Payments often route through his private company, prompting questions about transparency and influence.

Farage's regular appearances, alongside other Reform figures, form a central part of the schedule. The channel's coverage frequently amplifies the party's messaging, critics say, while downplaying or challenging opposing views.

Billionaire funding of right-leaning media has also been highlighted in related reporting, with significant sums directed toward outlets including GB News. On X, Reform-exposed account @reformexposed shared Rusbridger's assessment, noting how the channel had become Farage's broadcast platform.

"GB News is essentially Reform TV"



Alan Rusbridger on how GB News became Nigel Farage's broadcast arm – and who is paying for it.https://t.co/oItO3rimTT — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) March 29, 2026

Regulatory Scrutiny and Broader Implications

The channel's digital presence has surged, amassing more than four million followers on TikTok alone this year, while its radio audience jumped 44% in the final quarter of 2025. Despite posting widened losses of £22 million ($29 million) for the year to May 2025, executives point to rising commercial interest as evidence of a viable alternative model.

Ofcom faces growing calls to investigate more robustly. Rusbridger suggested the watchdog may have been 'asleep at the wheel', while some voices propose involving the Electoral Commission over potential political broadcasting concerns. GB News insists it delivers balanced alternative perspectives and meets all regulatory obligations.

The findings arrive amid GB News achieving strong viewership numbers in recent months, outpacing some rivals in average audiences at times. Yet the impartiality debate continues to shadow its reputation.

Rusbridger's intervention underscores persistent tensions in UK media regulation as political and broadcasting landscapes evolve. With Reform gaining electoral ground, questions over who controls the airwaves are unlikely to fade quickly.