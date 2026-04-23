UK allies are stepping up what officials describe as 'crisis testing' of their own mutual‑defence rules in Cyprus this week, as concern grows that US commitment to NATO and European security is diminishing under Donald Trump, according to European Union diplomatic sources.

At a summit in Cyprus on Thursday, EU leaders are due to draw up what Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides called an 'operational plan' to better use the bloc's military assets, security tools, and trade levers when a member is under threat. Speaking to the Associated Press, he did not pretend the system was ready for every eventuality. 'We don't know what is going to happen if a member state triggers this article,' he said. 'There are a number of issues.'

UK Allies And The New Wave Of 'Crisis Testing'

The UK, now outside the EU but still a central NATO power, is watching closely as its European allies run through their scenarios. In mid‑May, EU representatives will sit down for so‑called table‑top exercises, working through hypothetical invasions or attacks to see how Article 42.7 might actually be used to provide collective support to a member state. Defence ministers are expected to run related trials several weeks later.

There will be no troops in the field or jets in the air, only officials around conference tables trying to make choices under time pressure. The point is to test the decision‑making machinery before it is tested by force.

The template everyone knows by heart is NATO's Article 5. That pledge treats an assault on one ally as an attack on all and demands a collective response, often but not always military. It has only ever been invoked once, after the 11 September 2001 attacks on the United States, ultimately drawing NATO into its long and unsuccessful security mission in Afghanistan.

Article 42.7 has an equally limited track record. It was triggered just once, after the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 that killed more than 130 people and injured over 400. France appealed for help. Other EU countries expressed solidarity and pledged assistance, allowing French forces to prioritise a major security operation at home while partners strengthened the broader fight against international terrorism.

How Donald Trump Is Forcing A Rethink Of NATO Reliance

Concerns about the depth of US commitment to NATO are not exactly new, but they have sharpened in the Trump era. European debates on self‑defence picked up speed after Trump threatened to seize Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, itself a NATO ally. In a quiet show of unity with Copenhagen, several European states sent small numbers of troops to the Arctic island. Trump, angered, threatened tariffs on those countries, then backed away.

For European governments, the episode underlined how quickly a US administration under Donald Trump could move from partner to unpredictable actor. Those anxieties only grew as Trump chose to wage war against Iran alongside Israel. A retaliatory Iranian strike in March hit a UK military facility on Cyprus, the same Mediterranean island that holds the EU's rotating presidency and is now hosting the summit on mutual defence.

Taken together, the Greenland row and the Cyprus strike have given EU drills a grimly practical feel. They are no longer abstract war‑gamed thought experiments but a response to events that have already brushed against European territory and UK assets.

What Article 42.7 Could Really Mean In A Future Crisis

Where NATO is narrowly designed as a military alliance, the EU is a broader political and economic machine. That difference matters when officials talk about 'all the means in their power.'

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In a genuine Article 42.7 moment, help might involve troop deployments or equipment. It might also mean EU‑wide sanctions, tighter border controls, trade restrictions, or stricter visa rules targeting an aggressor state. The legal framework allows for a wide spectrum of responses. The live question is how far member governments would be willing to go, particularly if Washington were distracted by other conflicts in Ukraine or the Middle East, or simply unwilling to lead.

The EU is moving to harden the way its 27 member states would help one another in a serious emergency, using Article 42.7 of the bloc's treaties as the legal backbone. That clause obliges members to provide 'aid and assistance by all the means in their power' if one of them is the victim of armed aggression on its territory. It has been sitting on the statute book for years, largely untested. The mood in Brussels and other capitals suggests that the comfort zone is over.