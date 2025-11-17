Morgan Freeman has criticised the growing use of artificial intelligence to clone his voice, describing the practice as 'robbery' and confirming that his legal team is now handling multiple unauthorised cases. Speaking to The Guardian while promoting his new film Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the 88-year-old actor said he is 'a little PO'd' about discovering AI-generated voice replicas circulating online without his consent. With his distinct vocal tone synonymous with decades of film and narration work, Freeman stressed that using AI to imitate him without permission deprives him of the earnings his voice has built over a lifetime. 'If you're gonna do it without me, you're robbing me', he said, adding that his lawyers have been 'very, very busy'.

Freeman's frustration echoes industry-wide concern as SAG-AFTRA continues to battle against AI misuse, warning that synthetic media poses a direct threat to actors' livelihoods. The Hollywood legend emphasised that his signature voice was not simply a natural gift but a product of training and discipline. He credited voice coach Robert Whitman for teaching him to speak with clarity and control, a reminder that AI models are replicating not just sound, but years of human craft.

The actor also dismissed the rise of AI-generated performers such as 'Tilly Norwood', arguing that digital characters take opportunities from real people. SAG-AFTRA has backed that stance, insisting audiences want human emotion, not machine-made imitations. Freeman's comments reflect a wider shift in Hollywood as actors rally to protect their work, insisting AI must progress with consent, transparency and respect for the people it seeks to emulate.