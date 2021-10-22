Meghan Markle has reignited speculations about her political ambitions with her recent plea to Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for paid parenting leave, but Republicans and royal experts want her to stick to acting and stop using her royal position.

The former American actress has sparked criticism with her letter for multiple reasons, including her stories about her humble beginnings despite having led a comfortable middle-class life with private school studies. In addition, she signed off the letter as the Duchess of Sussex, on the letterhead of the office of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, leading to questions regarding why she continues to use her British royal position professionally despite her exit as a working royal in March last year.

In a conversation with Mail Online, Republican Jason Smith asked "why the royal family does not simply strip Meghan and Harry officially of their titles, particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex." Angela Levin, journalist and biographer of Prince Harry, also raised questions on Meghan, an American citizen, "using her British title and marriage to the sixth in line to the throne to interfere in US politics."

"Meghan's two page letter to lobby Congress about giving money on parental leave, is obviously another step towards trying to turn herself into a politician. But the notepaper she is using is astonishingly 'From the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' and shows how she isn't even aware that she is talking to politicians in a republic that won its independence from the crown in 1776," the royal expert said.

Levin claimed that Meghan is taking benefit of the situation by writing the letter when United States President Joe Biden has already proposed parental and sick leave legislation. "The truth is that the bill about parental leave is on its way to being confirmed, and could be hijacked by Meghan's belief it was largely due to her. In addition, if she was writing a professional letter what on earth is she getting all cosy and intimate by stating the letter is also 'on behalf of Archie and Lili," she explained.

Republican Lisa McClain simply said that "Meghan is incredibly out of touch with the American people and should stick to acting instead of trying to play politics."