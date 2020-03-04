When "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" was released for current-generation systems and PC, aside from the gameplay, critics immediately praised the photorealistic graphics. The survival horror title was running on Capcom's RE Engine, which allowed developers to give the game its signature visual polish. Fast-forward to 2019, when the publisher launched a remake of "Resident Evil 2" and was followed by "Devil May Cry V" a few months after, both were lauded by fans and gaming publications once again. On Saturday, April 4, the remake of "Resident Evil 3" is launching and gamers are already expecting a lot.

With the release date barely a month away, Capcom has been sharing more information about its latest project. For those who are unaware, the game will include a new multiplayer spin-off called "Resident Evil: Resistance," which made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Game Show. It presents a 1v4 gameplay mechanic wherein four players cooperate to survive the challenges set by one player who plays the role of the mastermind.

Shortly after the first gameplay trailers of "Resident Evil 3" remake became available, fans of the original series were asking a lot of questions. The publisher had kept some key elements a secret until now, but with the impending launch set a few more weeks from now, it is ready to share more about several changes.

Just like the previous remake, The RE Engine does a great job of revamping everything for modern systems. In an interview with game producer Peter Fabiano, IGN was able to learn more about how the game studio approached its development. "So when you look at the original, right? [Jill Valentine] needed to kind of pop in the graphics of the day. So when we were looking at [the remake] and rebuilding Raccoon City and the world, overall, in 'Resident Evil 3,' you'll notice that we use photogrammetry and photo-real [graphics]," he said.

Aside from the evident graphical overhaul, the remake of "Resident Evil 3" will feature an expanded story and faster gameplay. However, Fabiano explained that the team did not want to alienate players from the original. Therefore, despite the fast-paced tempo of the game, elements of survival horror will still remain to keep gamers on the edge of their seats. Just like Mr. X in the "Resident Evil 2" remake, Nemesis will be hounding Jill Valentine throughout the game to add to the suspense.