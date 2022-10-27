Tom Brady has been given an ultimatum by Gisele Bundchen amid ongoing marital problems between the power couple. The Brazilian supermodel is ready to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one final chance to save their 13-year marriage, but it comes at a steep price.

Bundchen left their family home in Tampa earlier in the year after a massive row with Brady. The former Victoria's Secret angel has been living separately in Miami with the couple's two kids - son, Benjamin and daughter Vivian - and has thus far skipped all of the quarterback's games this season.

The Brazilian fashion model was unhappy with Brady for returning to the NFL just 40 days after announcing his retirement in February. Bundchen wants the seven-time Super Bowl winner to be more present for the family rather than putting football first.

Bundchen and Brady, who wed in 2009, are said to have already spoken to lawyers about initiating divorce proceedings. The couple is worth a combined $600 million, and the split is expected to be a complicated process with sources expecting it to get nasty in the coming weeks.

However, Bundchen has still not given up hope completely and is ready to give Brady one final chance to save their marriage. The Brazilian wants to the quarterback to be a regular presence in the lives of his children, and is keen for him to do it without the worry of any long-term injury.

"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good. She doesn't want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family," a source close to the model said, as quoted on Marca.

The couple's friend's are said to be perplexed over Brady's reluctance to consider Bundchen's request to walk away from football after 22 seasons in the NFL. The quarterback has little to prove, and his ongoing off-field issues is hampering the Buccaneers' 2022-23 season.

"Gisele and Tom's friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement. They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele."

If Bundchen wants Brady to walk away midway through this season, she is unlikely to get her wish. The former New England Patriots star made it clear recently that he has no intention of quitting halfway through the season, after making a commitment to his teammates.