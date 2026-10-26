Salvadoran streamer El Komanche, whose real name was Carlos Mauricio Gómez, has been reported dead at 30 after a man was found lifeless at a residence in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sunday, 25 October 2026. His representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the news on 26 October after speaking with the streamer's family.

Mexican media reported that the body was found in the Paseo de las Cumbres area of Monterrey, Nuevo León. Authorities had not publicly confirmed the person's identity or established a cause of death at the time of reporting.

Reyes confirmed the news in an Instagram Stories post and condemned online bullying in a separate tribute. His remarks prompted discussion about online harassment, although no evidence had established a link between bullying and the reported death.

What Happened to El Komanche?

Reports from Mexican media said a man was found without signs of life at a residence in Monterrey on 25 October. News of the incident spread across social media before Reyes confirmed he had spoken with Gómez's family.

Fans and fellow creators subsequently paid tribute to Komanche, remembering his humour, friendships and contributions to Spanish-language streaming.

Manager Byron Reyes Condemns Online Bullying

In a tribute, Reyes criticised people who judge or attack others online without understanding their circumstances or considering the impact of their words.

In a translated Instagram post, he wrote: "On the internet, all believe we have the right to be able to point out or criticise others without even knowing them or without knowing how much those words can affect the other."

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Reyes added: "Bullying at any scale is not a game."

His comments highlighted concerns about cyberbullying and the potential harm caused by online harassment. However, the cause of death had not been officially established.

AuronPlay Pays Tribute to His Friend

Spanish content creator AuronPlay also mourned Komanche, revealing that they had spoken just four days before the reported death.

"Komanche, my friend, this hurts. It hurts so much," AuronPlay wrote.

He recalled that Komanche had changed his return flight to Mexico during the summer to spend a few extra days with him when he was going through a difficult period.

AuronPlay also remembered talking with Komanche in his garden about GTA VI and the racing games they enjoyed together.

"You made me laugh, dance and sing. I will never forget it," he added, extending his condolences to Komanche's family and loved ones.

How El Komanche Built His Streaming Career

Komanche built a substantial online following through gaming, comedy, lifestyle content and travel updates. Reports placed his Twitch following at approximately 1.7 million, while his Instagram account had close to one million followers.

He also helped organise the Squid Craft Games alongside AuronPlay and El Rubius. Inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game, the Minecraft competition brought together content creators for elimination-style challenges.

The first edition ran from 19 to 24 January 2022, with a US$100,000 prize for the winner. The second took place from 28 February to 5 March 2023, featuring 200 participants and the same prize. The event received the Esland Award for Best Content Miniseries in 2023 and 2024.

Manager Reveals Two Unfinished Projects

Reyes revealed that he and Komanche had been working on two projects they had hoped to complete together. He also highlighted the streamer's connection to El Salvador and his impact on creators and fans internationally.

Komanche is being remembered for his friendships, humour and role in Spanish-language online entertainment. The circumstances surrounding his reported death remained subject to official confirmation at the time of reporting.