UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer publicly aligned himself with calls for the disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify before the US Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

While Starmer did not directly mention the ex-prince, he said anyone with 'relevant information' should give evidence during his speech at the G20 summit in South Africa. Royal observers believe that this is a direct nudge towards Andrew, who has so far ignored a formal summons from the US House oversight committee.

The intervention intensifies as Andrew continues to hide from the US Congress to testify despite his name 'appearing again and again' in newly surfaced Epstein emails.

UK PM Wants Andrew to Testify Against Jeffrey Epstein

According to Metro UK, Starmer also told reporters that individuals connected to cases of this nature 'should be prepared to share' what they know.

When asked whether this expectation extended to Andrew, the Prime Minister avoided naming him but stressed that the principle applies universally.

US lawmakers are concerned with Andrew's refusal to cooperate, warning that his silence undermines efforts to uncover the truth about Epstein's network. US President Donald Trump had also just signed the order to release Epstein files, with more names and links to the ex-prince expected to be shared in public in a few weeks.

Calls for Andrew to Testify Grow Louder

But it's not just UK leadership calling for Andrew to testify. Gloria Allred, a lawyer who has represented dozens of Epstein's victims, criticised Andrew's refusal to cooperate.

She said his continued silence 'is deafening' and questioned why he would avoid participating in an investigation that could support those who suffered at Epstein's hands.

Allred stressed that testifying would be 'the right thing to do', noting that Andrew has an opportunity to help survivors by speaking under oath.

Members of the US House committee echoed similar sentiments, saying his lack of response 'speaks volumes' and raises further doubts on how much he had helped Epstein and his networks.

Andrew's History With Epstein and Why His Testimonial is Important

The former Duke of York has a long-standing association with Epstein, who died in prison while facing sex trafficking charges. While Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations, documents, testimonies, and accounts linked to Epstein continue to reference him.

Investigators want the whole truth and that Andrew's cooperation could help deliver clarity.

US officials say that engaging with Congress would provide answers to victims and deliver Epstein's accomplices to justice, especially now that he has nothing more to lose.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and patronages recently. after continued pressure on Buckingham Palace to address the reputational fallout of his Epstein links. His brother, King Charles, ultimately removed him from official duties, reinforcing that the monarchy could not shield him from accountability.

Among the most prominent allegations came from Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times while she was being trafficked as a teenager.

Giuffre, who died earlier this year, maintained that Epstein facilitated the encounters, claims Andrew has vehemently denied.

For US lawmakers, the investigation into Epstein will continue 'with or without him', though they maintain that Andrew's cooperation would help strengthen their findings. Meanwhile, supporters of a full inquiry hope Starmer's intervention may push Andrew towards cooperation, though the Prime Minister emphasised that the ultimate decision lies with Andrew himself.