Rihanna has revealed her 10-year-plan to the world, which includes having three or four children regardless of a partner and her struggles with anxiety.

In an interview for the May issue of British Vogue, Rihanna revealed that she is focussing most of her energy on her work, since she would like to live "differently" in the future, one of those differences being having children around her.

When asked where she sees herself in 10 years, RiRi quipped: "Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient," adding: "I'll have kids – three or four of 'em."

The 32-year-old added that she will stick to her plans regardless of the circumstances. Asked if she would do it on her own if she doesn't meet the right person, the "Diamond" singer responded with "Hell, yeah."

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love," the businesswoman said.

Rihanna had spoken about motherhood in her earlier interviews as well. In a conversation with the Interview magazine in June last year, the singer had said she wants children "more than anything in life."

The singer, whose fans are eagerly waiting for her R9 album- the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album "Anti," assured them that she is "very aggressively working on music." However, the Fenty Beauty founder also said: "I can't stay when I'm going to drop."

The pop-star, who has proved her mettle as a businesswoman as well with her entrepreneurial ventures in the beauty and fashion world, is also known for her philanthropic work. Clara Lionel Foundation established by her in 2012 to fund groundbreaking education and emergency preparedness and response programs around the world, has donated $5m (£4.2m) in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will go towards food banks in America, protective equipment for frontline health workers, research to develop a vaccine and work to accelerate testing and care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.