Rihanna, 37, has reportedly refused to sign a post-nuptial agreement, leaving her $1.4 billion fortune exposed if her relationship with A$AP Rocky, also 37, was to end. The singer recently gave birth to the couple's third child, though it is unclear whether the pair are formally married. Insiders suggest her decision could put her financial empire at risk.

'Rocky lives like a king on Rihanna's dime and she insists that he deserves it. She says he's given her every reason to trust him for life so there's no reason to worry', a source told Globe.

The couple shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, as well as daughter Rocki Irish, born in September. A$AP Rocky recently spoke to Perfect magazine, saying, 'Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy'.

Sources indicate that his public declarations have raised concerns among Rihanna's inner circle. Friends reportedly fear that without legal safeguards, the pop star could risk a large portion of her wealth in the event of a split.

Rihanna's Friends Advise Her to Protect Her Fortune

Rihanna has amassed her fortune through Fenty Beauty and music sales, with over 250 million records sold worldwide. Despite Rocky calling himself her 'loving husband', friends urge the singer to secure her assets through legal agreements.

'But, of course, her friends are worried because she hasn't made any legal arrangements to protect herself if things do go south', an insider said.

Another source added, 'Just look at the statistics! Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. It just makes sense to get things agreed on and in writing while everyone's getting along, especially for someone with the kind of money that Rihanna's got'.

The advice has reportedly fallen on deaf ears, as Rihanna continues to prioritise trust and faith in her relationship over financial protection.

Rihanna Ignores Legal Advice Despite Concerns

'Even if it's too late for a prenup, Rihanna could do a post-nup agreement and get him to sign that, but she won't even discuss it', one source said.

Friends believe she reacts strongly when the topic is raised. 'She acts like people are trying to put a curse on her and her happy relationship if they even bring it up. No one dares to point out that Rocky's got a checkered past. He's been in court for gun charges', the insider said. A jury ultimately cleared him of all charges.

'He and Rihanna may be madly in love now, but there's another side to him that people in her life worry about', the source added.

For now, Rihanna appears determined to rely on trust rather than legal measures. Her friends continue to watch closely, aware that the stakes involve more than just emotion. Her fortune, built over decades, remains vulnerable if circumstances were ever to change.