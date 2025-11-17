As Reba McEntire prepares to marry her longtime partner, Rex Linn, her closest friend and country music icon, Dolly Parton, has reportedly issued a playful but unmistakable warning: she expects a starring role in the ceremony.

Insiders say Dolly's trademark blend of humour and sincerity has already influenced Reba's wedding plans—from the venue to the overall tone—with the bride-to-be insisting she would never sideline the woman she affectionately calls one of the foundations of her life.

Dolly's Playful Ultimatum: 'Raise Merry Hell'

According to friends, Dolly joked that she would 'raise merry hell' if Reba went ahead with the wedding without giving her a prominent role.

Although the remark was delivered with Dolly's familiar sparkle, sources insist the sentiment comes from genuine affection. The pair share a decades-long friendship rooted in deep trust, artistic partnership and mutual admiration.

Reba, for her part, reportedly laughed off the warning, reassuring friends that Dolly's presence is not only expected but deeply meaningful. Those close to the singer say she cannot imagine her wedding day without Dolly's warmth, humour and signature sparkle.

Engagement After Years of Companionship

Reba and Rex announced their engagement earlier this year, after a five-year friendship turned romantic. The actor proposed on Christmas Eve during a quiet time in Tennessee, selecting a location that reflected their laid-back approach.

The couple kept the news quiet for months. According to sources, Reba believed it was inappropriate to share their happiness while wildfires raged in Southern California.

Only when the crisis passed did the couple feel comfortable publicising the milestone, which sparked enthusiasm among fans and friends alike.

Dollywood Emerges as a Leading Venue Contender

Dolly's playful demands may have sparked one particularly eye-catching idea: a Dollywood wedding.

The Tennessee theme park, spanning more than 160 acres, offers a theatrical and distinctly country backdrop that insiders say aligns perfectly with Reba's sensibilities.

A wedding at Dollywood would naturally place Dolly at the heart of the festivities—something she is said to be 'thrilled' about. Sources claim she is already dreaming up décor, music and even thematic concepts that blend country heritage with Reba's signature glamour.

A Smaller Nashville Ceremony Still Possible

Despite the appeal of a Dollywood extravaganza, Reba is also considering a simple at-home wedding at her Nashville mansion.

Friends say she likes the idea of a private ceremony focused on vows rather than spectacle. A small guest list would allow the couple to celebrate without logistical stress.

Still, insiders joke that Dolly would happily take centre stage even in the living room—'front and centre, no matter the size of the wedding'.

A Holiday Wedding With Special Meaning

Because Rex proposed on Christmas Eve, the couple are reportedly considering a holiday-season wedding. The timing holds emotional significance and conveniently gathers both families in one place.

Whispers in their circle suggest the wedding could happen sooner than expected—possibly within weeks. Rex reportedly remains unfazed, telling friends he is happy with any plan that makes Reba comfortable and keeps Dolly 'perfectly satisfied'.